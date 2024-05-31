On the Site:
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Family of victims speak in Chad Daybell sentencing
LOCAL NEWS

SLCPD on road closures and safety during this weekend’s Pride events

May 31, 2024, 4:58 PM | Updated: 5:22 pm

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Pride Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday near Washington Square in downtown Salt Lake City. The Salt Lake City Police Department said several roads will be closed for various Pride events.

The Festival will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and end at 7 p.m. on Sunday. An estimated 100,000 people are expected to attend, according to a press release from SLCPD.

Weekend road closures

The release states that several roads near the City and County Building will be fully closed, or have reduced lanes of traffic. This includes 200 East, in between 400 S. and 500 S, which is already closed as crews set up for this weekend’s activities.

SLCPD reminds drivers to take additional precautions when driving, and encourages people to carpool, use public transportation, or rideshare services to avoid congestion.

Pride Parade

The annual Pride Parade will start on Sunday, June 2, at 10 a.m.

Officials state the Pride Parade starts at 100 S. West Temple Street. The route then travels east on 100 South, turns south on 400 East, turns west on 700 South, and ends at 700 S. 200 East.

A map of the 2024 Pride Parade in Salt Lake City. (Utah Pride Center)

Reporting hate crimes

SLCPD said it “recognizes our responsibility to investigate hate crimes thoroughly and impartially to hold offenders accountable and ensure justice for survivors.”

Officials state their department is part of the “Community Partners Against Hate” initiative, and released a PSA to “Stand Up to Hate and Report.

“If you are the survivor of a hate crime or witness a hate crime, it is important to report it to the appropriate authorities so the case can be investigated, and support and resources offered,” the release stated.

SLCPD created a list of places to report hate crime-related incidents.

  • Call 9-1-1: If the crime is in progress or there is an immediate threat to the safety of yourself or others.
  • File a police report by calling 801-799-3000, and asking to speak with an officer about filing a hate crime report.
  • Request assistance from an SLCPD Victim Advocate. You can call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with a victim advocate, or call 801-580-7969. This line is available 24/7

