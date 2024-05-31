On the Site:
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Family of victims speak in Chad Daybell sentencing
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

West Jordan man heart stops after electrocuted at work site

May 31, 2024, 5:43 PM

A West Jordan man was electrocuted at this work cite Friday afternoon. (KSL TV)...

A West Jordan man was electrocuted at this work cite Friday afternoon. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN — A man was resuscitated after being electrocuted at a West Jordan work site Friday afternoon.

The 54-year-old man was in a forklift at a work site near Wells Park Road when he was electrocuted by an electrical line, according to Sgt. Ball with the West Jordan Fire Department.

Ball stated the forklift either hit or got too close to some electrical lines that had “massive energy.”

The man’s coworkers performed CPR and were able to return his pulse, according to Ball. Officials said paramedics arrived quickly, as the incident occurred near the fire station, and gave life-sustaining efforts.

He was alive and transported to a hospital.

Ball said it was remarkable he survived such an amazing incident, with high powerlines and massive energies.

Man seriously burned, shocked by power line in Box Elder County

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Left: An SUV crashed into a car dealership. Right: A truck drove into an apartment duplex (KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

Provo police investigating two separate crashes that caused significant damage

Provo police are investigating two separate crashes that caused significant damage Thursday morning.

1 day ago

desert lands with a long line of cars waiting on a closed road...

Mary Culbertson

San Juan County crash kills motorcyclist on US 191

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with the side of a pickup truck in Moab.

1 day ago

Police vehicles at the scene where a teenager was killed in a Mountain View Corridor crash after ru...

Josh Ellis and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Teen dead in Mountain View Corridor crash after running red light, police say

A teenager was killed in a crash on Mountain View Corridor early Thursday morning after running a red light, police say.

2 days ago

A business owner was arrested by Sandy police, on suspicion of a dozen vehicle-related crimes. (FIL...

Alexander Campbell

Utah business owner arrested on suspicion of multiple vehicle related crimes

A Utah business owner has been arrested on suspicion of a dozen vehicle-related crimes after fleeing from a hit and run in Sandy.

3 days ago

A man and young girl were injured following a motorcycle accident on Tuesday....

Alexander Campbell

Young girl injured in motorcycle collision in Utah County

A man and 10-year-old girl are injured following a car-versus-motorcycle accident on Tuesday.

3 days ago

The Nevada Highway Patrol said one person died Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Elko County. (N...

Mark Jones

1 person killed, 9 others hurt in weekend crash in Nevada

The Nevada Highway Patrol said one person died following a three-vehicle crash over the weekend in Elko County.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

West Jordan man heart stops after electrocuted at work site