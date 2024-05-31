West Jordan man heart stops after electrocuted at work site

WEST JORDAN — A man was resuscitated after being electrocuted at a West Jordan work site Friday afternoon.

The 54-year-old man was in a forklift at a work site near Wells Park Road when he was electrocuted by an electrical line, according to Sgt. Ball with the West Jordan Fire Department.

Ball stated the forklift either hit or got too close to some electrical lines that had “massive energy.”

The man’s coworkers performed CPR and were able to return his pulse, according to Ball. Officials said paramedics arrived quickly, as the incident occurred near the fire station, and gave life-sustaining efforts.

He was alive and transported to a hospital.

Ball said it was remarkable he survived such an amazing incident, with high powerlines and massive energies.