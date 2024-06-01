No injuries after small plane crashed near I-15

NEPHI — A small plane crashed in a field in Nephi near I-15 Friday afternoon.

Travis Keninson, Juab Co. Sheriff, said there were no injuries to the plane’s occupants.

Keninson reported the pilot noticed the plane’s RPM dropping, and attempted to find an area to land it. The plane implanted, causing damage to the engine and landing gear.

Officials said the plane recently had maintenance done.

A tow truck will be used to clear the plane, and will likely need to remove the wings, according to Keninson.

The Juab Co. Sheriff’s office will investigate the initial call and pass findings to the Federal Aviation Administration for further investigation.