USU breaks ground for state’s first veterinary college

LOGAN – Utah State University broke ground Friday for Utah’s first veterinary college, marking a major milestone.

Previously, students would study for two years at Utah State and then finish vet school at Washington State University. This new campus building will provide space for students to research and train in the world of animal health.

“For our size, it seems impossible that we should have these colleges and universities,” Gov. Spencer Cox, a Utah State alum, said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “We have a medical school, amazing business schools, and law, but there has always been a piece missing, and it didn’t make sense. Now we are finally closing that gap.”

Cox and other state and USU officials hope that the new school will encourage graduates to stay and practice in the state, helping the vet shortage.

“That’s something I’m most excited about – the opportunity to get some of our homegrown talent and keep it here,” Cox said. “Some kids who will come back, who will make the sacrifice. They won’t make as much money, but they’ll be able to keep agriculture alive and thriving in our state.”

This has been a project years in the making, made part by the efforts of those like John Mathis, a former member of the Utah House of Representatives.

Mathis said the inspiration came from his father, who was unable to fulfill his dream of becoming a veterinarian because there was no program in Utah. Mathis wanted to help provide that opportunity for education to everyone – especially those in rural areas.

“I had promised myself that if I was ever in a position where I could help Utah kids follow their dreams, and not have to leave home and not have to be under such circumstance to have to make these choices, that I would do that,” he said. “This is just the beginning. Come back in 20 years and see what this has led to.”

Construction for the state-funded building is expected to be complete by summer 2026. It will cost an estimated $77 million.