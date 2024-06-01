On the Site:
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Family of victims speak in Chad Daybell sentencing
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Surveillance video in Kearns captures car blow red light, cause crash, drive away

May 31, 2024, 10:29 PM | Updated: 10:38 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

KEARNS — A driver was facing a potential felony charge after police said he drove away from an injury crash Thursday and then fled from an officer who tried to stop him.

According to Unified police Sgt. Bruce Huntington, the crash happened around 4:00 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 5400 South and 4220 West.

Brandon Young told KSL TV he was driving southbound on 4220 West, and the light had been green for a while. He was caught by surprise by a white sedan that blew through a red light while going eastbound.

“It was pure red,” Young said of the light going the other direction. “All the other cars had stopped and kablam.”

Survivance video capturing an alleged hit and run crash as a white car sped through as red light.

Survivance video capturing an alleged hit-and-run crash as a white car sped through a red light. (Courtesy: Gines Auto Service)

Surveillance camera footage from a neighboring business appeared to show the white car approaching the red light at a high rate of speed before driving into the intersection through the shoulder of the road.

“She screamed, ‘Go, get out of here, go,’” Young recalled of the passenger of the white car after the crash. “So, the wheels screeched, he hopped the curb and took off.”

The video showed the white car driving down the sidewalk and back onto the road. A Unified police SUV that was stopped westbound flipped around and began to go after the car with lights flashing and a siren running.

“The officer tried to pull it over and it clearly fled from the officer,” Huntington said. “(The driver) ran the red light at this intersection at (5400 South and 4000 West) to go north on 40th and then just pulled over.”

A Unified police officer beginning to chase the white car as it allegedly fled the scene.

A Unified police officer beginning to chase the white car as it allegedly fled the scene. (Courtesy: Gines Auto Service)

Huntington said both occupants of the sedan also suffered injuries in the crash.

He said officers found an open container of alcohol and a firearm in the vehicle. Still, it was not believed that intoxication played a factor, and he said the driver was legally possessing the gun.

Police said the driver was a man in his 30,s and he was booked on suspicion of felony fleeing and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an injury crash.

“If he’d just stayed on scene, he probably would have just received a citation for running a red light,” Huntington said.

Huntington said the man offered no reason for driving through the red light at the time of the collision.

Young said his truck was totaled and he had to go to the hospital for injuries suffered during the crash. He said he still was very stiff and sore Friday, but he was grateful the situation didn’t end even worse.

“Seeing that officer being at that intersection and make that U-turn to go after him just—peace just came over me. I just thought, ‘Oh, thank you, Lord,’ you know,” he said.

The aftermath of the crash on Young's truck. (Courtesy: Brandon Young) The aftermath of the crash on Young's truck. (Courtesy: Brandon Young)

Young said he believed he had been protected that day, and even though he didn’t like seatbelts, he was wearing one at the time of the crash.

“I wasn’t a fan before, but I am now,” Young said. “It saved me.”

He said the ordeal underscored why it is important to slow down a little and look both ways when driving through an intersection. Young also couldn’t imagine why the driver didn’t stop.

“I could have had kids in the car that could have been dead and they wouldn’t have cared—they just were leaving,” Young said. “It’s really been a shocking wake-up call for me.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

A sketch of Donald Trump during his conviction on May 30....

Donie O'Sullivan and Sean Lyngaas, CNN

After Trump’s guilty verdict, threats and attempts to dox Trump jurors proliferate online

Online forums have people threatening violence and attempting to publicly identify the 12 New York jurors who on Thursday decided to convict former President Donald Trump.

6 hours ago

A Herriman police car at the scene of the fatal stabbing....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

2nd man arrested in fight that left 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Herriman

A second man has been arrested in connection with an attack on a 17-year-old boy. The confrontation also resulted in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy who was with the suspected attacker.

7 hours ago

Danielle Addicott showing KSL's Matt Gephardt the fraud charges that were on her Wells Fargo accoun...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps Utah woman who says her bank refused to refund stolen money

A Park City woman says thousands of dollars were stolen from her bank account, but the bank refused to cover her loss. She decided to Get Gephardt.

1 day ago

$20 bills...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

School payroll employee accused of adding $114K to her paychecks

A former employee of a charter school in Price has been arrested and accused of illegally taking funds from the school and adding them to her own paycheck.

1 day ago

The scene of the drive-by shooting that hurt three men near a Murray TRAX station Thursday evening....

Michael Houck and Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

One killed, two shot in presumed drive by shooting near Murray TRAX station, police say

Murray police are investigating what led to three men being shot near a Utah Transit Authority TRAX station Thursday evening.

1 day ago

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Capitol Police push back rioters trying to enter the ...

Associated Press

Man charged in AP photographer’s attack pleads guilty to assaulting officer during Capitol riot

An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty on Thursday to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, where he also allegedly pushed an Associated Press photographer over a wall.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Surveillance video in Kearns captures car blow red light, cause crash, drive away