100-year-old time capsule pulled, unveiled from Union Station

ODGEN — A 100-year-old time capsule was excavated from Union Station and unveiled for dozens to see Friday night.

The time capsule was placed on May 31, 1924, when the current Ogden Union Station was under construction. It was opened for the first time since the placement 100 years ago.

The event began with the excavation of the time capsule, which was placed inside the Cornerstone.

Local historians, representatives from the Masons of Utah, and Ogden Mayor Ben Nadolski were in attendance. A poem that was originally read 100 years ago and a new poem to commemorate the historic event was read by Ogden’s Poet Laureate.

Once it was retrieved, it was taken inside the Station’s Browning Theater, where dozens took their seats.

The copper box was unsealed and filled to the brim with dozens of items like timetables, newspapers, letters, and more. Items from the Union Station building’s 1888 time capsule were also found inside.

They were rescued from the building after the original Union Station was destroyed by fire.

“To think that this was done 100 years ago, and here we are chiseling it out of the corner of the building, I’m glad I’m here,” said Donald Pantone.

Pantone said he grew up several blocks from Union Station.

“My dad loved trains, and we’d walk down here and watch all the locomotives,” he said.

Pantone volunteers with the Museums at Union Station, speaking to people who visit the once bustling station year-round.

The station was once a stop for passengers from around the country until 1971, servicing railroads including Union Pacific, Southern Pacific, and the Denver and Rio Grande Western.

The event was part of the Ogden’s centennial celebration of Union Station. At the end of the night, people who attended had the chance to see what was inside up close.

The items will be archived and hopefully ready to be displayed at the official 100-year celebration this November.