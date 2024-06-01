Downtown Farmer’s Market is back with new events this summer

SALT LAKE CITY — The Downtown Farmer’s Market began it’s summer season Saturday morning, as it celebrated its 33rd year of supporting local vendors, farmers, and musicians.

The Farmer’s Market is held at Pioneer Park, 350 W. 300 South, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday.

New this year, a Beer Garden with live music will be held on the second Saturday of every month, according to a release from Mayor Mendenhall’s office.

The Downtown Farmer’s Market said on their website that they’ll also have more vendors this summer than in previous years.

“The Downtown Farmers Market exists to strengthen and support small local farms and businesses as they bring their products directly to the public. Our farmers and producers offer the freshest local fruits and vegetables as well as a wide variety of grass-fed meats, eggs, dairy, honey, and flora, along with the region’s best locally made sauces, spreads, baked goods and culinary accoutrements.”

For more information on the Farmer’s Market’s events, visit their website.