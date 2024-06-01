Breaking News:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
One person injured in Ogden shooting

Jun 1, 2024, 3:33 PM | Updated: 3:38 pm

Police say an individual who fired at officers was shot and killed by Ogden officers who returned f...

FILE: Ogden police one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries on Saturday following a shooting. (KSL TV/Derek Peterson)

(KSL TV/Derek Peterson)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

OGDEN Ogden police said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the area of 123 N. Harrisville Road just before 1:30 p.m.

During the investigation, police recovered a firearm and discovered property damage.

Several people of interest and victims have been identified, according to police. However, the identities of those people will not be released.

Video evidence of the scene has been obtained by police. However, if you have additional information on the shooting, you are asked to call Ogden dispatch at 801-395-8221.

Police also said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

 

 

