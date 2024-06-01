Breaking News:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

American Gymnast Jordan Chiles Brings Love For Family To Paris Olympics

Jun 1, 2024, 3:58 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles will have her family by her side as she goes for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Chiles makes her love for gymnastics and Jazz music well-known. But, nothing drives her more than her family.

Chiles has two sisters, one is a cosmetologist and the other is an event planner.

She is incredibly close with both of her siblings and the three of them have plans with one another that go far into the future.

“The relationships I have with (my sisters) are unbelievable,” Chiles said. “Having that bond is something I’ve always wanted since I was little.”

Born in the Pacific Northwest, Chiles joined the U.S. national team at just 12 years old.


Following her graduation from high school, Chiles moved to Texas to train in the same gym as Simone Biles.

RELATED: Simone Biles Better Prepared For Stepping Into The Olympic Spotlight

At the 2020 Tokyo Games, Chiles was a part of the U.S. team that won the silver medal behind Russia.

Since her first Olympic appearance, Chiles has won 19 medals across five competitions. This includes a gold at the World Championships and a gold at the Pan American Games.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Panthers WR Siaosi Mariner Scores Second Touchdown Of UFL Season

Former Utah and USU wide receiver Siaosi Mariner hauled in a deep touchdown catch during Week 10 of the 2024 United Football League season.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mike Tyson’s Fight With Jake Paul Has Been Postponed After Tyson’s Health Episode

Mike Tyson's fight with Jake Paul has been postponed after the 57-year-old Tyson fell ill on a flight last weekend.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

France Files Preliminary Terrorism Charges Against Teenager Accused Of Plan To Attack Olympic Fans

French authorities raised preliminary terrorism charges against an 18-year-old accused of a plot targeting Olympic soccer games.

24 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

WNBA Commissioner Says Charter Flight Program Still Has A Few Kinks But Is Running Smoothly

The WNBA's new charter flight program still has a few expected kinks according to commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball’s Kevin Young Lays Out His Coaching Strengths

Young hopped on the KSL Sports Zone to discuss his strengths as a coach.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Exit Meetings With ‘Value Creation,’ Not Expansion As Focus

The Big 12 is turning its focus to value creation.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

American Gymnast Jordan Chiles Brings Love For Family To Paris Olympics