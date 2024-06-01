American Gymnast Jordan Chiles Brings Love For Family To Paris Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY – Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles will have her family by her side as she goes for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Chiles makes her love for gymnastics and Jazz music well-known. But, nothing drives her more than her family.

Chiles has two sisters, one is a cosmetologist and the other is an event planner.

She is incredibly close with both of her siblings and the three of them have plans with one another that go far into the future.

“The relationships I have with (my sisters) are unbelievable,” Chiles said. “Having that bond is something I’ve always wanted since I was little.”

Born in the Pacific Northwest, Chiles joined the U.S. national team at just 12 years old.



Following her graduation from high school, Chiles moved to Texas to train in the same gym as Simone Biles.

At the 2020 Tokyo Games, Chiles was a part of the U.S. team that won the silver medal behind Russia.

Since her first Olympic appearance, Chiles has won 19 medals across five competitions. This includes a gold at the World Championships and a gold at the Pan American Games.

