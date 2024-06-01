Panthers WR Siaosi Mariner Scores Second Touchdown Of UFL Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and Utah State Aggies wide receiver Siaosi Mariner pulled down a deep touchdown reception during the final week of the 2024 United Football League regular season.

Siaosi Mariner scores second TD for Michigan Panthers

The Stallions hosted the Panthers at Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, June 1.

With 6:36 remaining in the first half, Panthers quarterback Danny Etling unloaded a pass deep down the far sideline and into the end zone for Mariner, who hauled in the ball for a 46-yard touchdown.

Mariner’s score gave Michigan a 16-6 lead over Birmingham.

Danny Etling with a 46-yard DIME for the TD 🎯 The @USFLPanthers make it a 10-point lead in Birmingham 👀 pic.twitter.com/2FDFDeau8e — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 1, 2024

The Panthers would end up losing to the Stallions, 20-19.

Mariner finished the game with seven receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown.

GREAT HANDS! 🎯 Siaosi Mariner with an awesome catch! pic.twitter.com/inETpHg6MX — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) June 1, 2024

The former USU standout entered the contest with 20 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown this season.

RELATED: Panthers WR Siaosi Mariner Hauls In Touchdown Catch Against Renegades

With the loss, the Panthers dropped to a 7-3 record to close the regular season.

Michigan’s next game is a rematch against Birmingham in the USFL Conference Championship, which is in the semifinal round of the UFL Playoffs. The Panthers will face the Stallions on Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m. (MT) on ESPN and ABC.

About Siaosi Mariner

Before his professional career, the Tustin, California native played at the University of Utah from 2016-18. During his Utah career, Mariner recorded 32 receptions for 392 yards and three touchdowns in 25 games.

The best play during the portion of @Utah_Football practice that the media was allowed to watch was this great finger tip catch along the sideline by Siaosi Mariner #Utes pic.twitter.com/Sws51BaZhB — Jeremiah Jensen (@JeremiahJensen) August 7, 2018

After his time with the Utes, Mariner transferred to Utah State and played one season with the Aggies. During his lone season with USU, Mariner hauled in 63 catches for 987 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In 2020, Mariner went undrafted and signed a free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. He spent time with the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens before leaving the NFL for the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks in 2022.

After a couple of seasons in Canada, Mariner signed with the Panthers in 2024.

