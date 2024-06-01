Breaking News:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Panthers WR Siaosi Mariner Scores Second Touchdown Of UFL Season

Jun 1, 2024, 4:11 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and Utah State Aggies wide receiver Siaosi Mariner pulled down a deep touchdown reception during the final week of the 2024 United Football League regular season.

RELATED STORIES

Siaosi Mariner scores second TD for Michigan Panthers

The Stallions hosted the Panthers at Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, June 1.

With 6:36 remaining in the first half, Panthers quarterback Danny Etling unloaded a pass deep down the far sideline and into the end zone for Mariner, who hauled in the ball for a 46-yard touchdown.

Mariner’s score gave Michigan a 16-6 lead over Birmingham.

The Panthers would end up losing to the Stallions, 20-19.

Mariner finished the game with seven receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown.

The former USU standout entered the contest with 20 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown this season.

RELATED: Panthers WR Siaosi Mariner Hauls In Touchdown Catch Against Renegades

With the loss, the Panthers dropped to a 7-3 record to close the regular season.

Michigan’s next game is a rematch against Birmingham in the USFL Conference Championship, which is in the semifinal round of the UFL Playoffs. The Panthers will face the Stallions on Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m. (MT) on ESPN and ABC.

About Siaosi Mariner

Before his professional career, the Tustin, California native played at the University of Utah from 2016-18. During his Utah career, Mariner recorded 32 receptions for 392 yards and three touchdowns in 25 games.

After his time with the Utes, Mariner transferred to Utah State and played one season with the Aggies. During his lone season with USU, Mariner hauled in 63 catches for 987 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In 2020, Mariner went undrafted and signed a free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. He spent time with the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens before leaving the NFL for the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks in 2022.

After a couple of seasons in Canada, Mariner signed with the Panthers in 2024.

Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah’s NHL team for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

American Gymnast Jordan Chiles Brings Love For Family To Paris Olympics

Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles will have her family by her side as she goes for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mike Tyson’s Fight With Jake Paul Has Been Postponed After Tyson’s Health Episode

Mike Tyson's fight with Jake Paul has been postponed after the 57-year-old Tyson fell ill on a flight last weekend.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

France Files Preliminary Terrorism Charges Against Teenager Accused Of Plan To Attack Olympic Fans

French authorities raised preliminary terrorism charges against an 18-year-old accused of a plot targeting Olympic soccer games.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

WNBA Commissioner Says Charter Flight Program Still Has A Few Kinks But Is Running Smoothly

The WNBA's new charter flight program still has a few expected kinks according to commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball’s Kevin Young Lays Out His Coaching Strengths

Young hopped on the KSL Sports Zone to discuss his strengths as a coach.

1 day ago

KSL Sports

Big 12 Exit Meetings With ‘Value Creation,’ Not Expansion As Focus

The Big 12 is turning its focus to value creation.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Panthers WR Siaosi Mariner Scores Second Touchdown Of UFL Season