Real Salt Lake Names America First Field’s Media Room After John Genna

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake honored the club’s former VP of communications and public relations John Genna by naming the media room after him on Saturday.

In August 2023, Genna passed away at the age of 56 years old.

Our media room has always been John’s. Today it officially becomes the John Genna Media Room in honor of Lou Gehrig Day tomorrow & tonight’s ALS Match. We miss you endlessly John. We are all forever Genna Strong ♾️ pic.twitter.com/UQsW2KZCKG — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) June 1, 2024

Genna was diagnosed with ALS, a progressive neurological disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in July 2022. The disease is terminal and has no known cure.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake VP Of Communications & PR Diagnosed With ALS

“His legacy will be remembered more than positively. At Real Salt Lake, his legacy will be remembered forever,” Real Salt Lake shared after Genna’s passing. “John is still somewhere smiling, laughing, and wanting you to know that despite what he was up against, what matters to him now is how you’re doing, and that you know he still loves you.”

In 2023, Real Salt Lake hosted multiple ALS awareness nights and sported “Genna Strong” shirts throughout the season.

Father. Husband. Friend. Colleague. Mentor. His legacy will always be remembered at this Club. We love you, @John_Genna — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 6, 2023

“I want my legacy to be that I can impact the research,” Genna said before his passing. “That one day the next person that comes after me and the doctor opens his mouth and says ‘you have ALS’ they don’t have that sinking feeling that I had. That’s what I want to make my legacy.”

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.