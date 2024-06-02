Dog killed in South Salt Lake house fire

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A dog was killed in a house fire Saturday afternoon in South Salt Lake, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out at a residence in the area of 2645 S. 400 East.

An occupant of the residence was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene, but police say all others seem to be unharmed from the fire. A dog was confirmed to have died in the fire.

The fire department says when units arrived, smoke was coming out of the attic. Units were able to contain the fire within 20 minutes.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department believes the house fire originated somewhere in the kitchen area, but specifics are still under investigation.

