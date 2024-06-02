Vandals strike Shay Park Railroad in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Vandalism discovered at Shay Park Railroad Saturday morning shut the park down for the day.

Shay Park Railroad — hosted by the Utah Live Steamers Railroad Club — provides free rides on a small railroad track every other Saturday during the summer.

When organizers came to open the park Saturday morning, they noticed that part of the track had been damaged.

“We have arrived this morning at the park to set up trains and unfortunately there has been some vandalism to the track,” orangizers wrote in a Facebook post. “The trains will be delayed today and possibly not run. We have contacted Saratoga Springs PD to come out and do a report.”

Organizers spent most of Saturday morning making repairs. They said track replacement will be required in a couple of parts of the track.

“Being at a public park, unfortunately this could happen,” a Facebook post read. “We are able to work through this and get those smiles back on our faces and enjoy the railroad as it is intended.”

Later Saturday, park officials canceled the rides for the day.

“Sorry for the inconvenience, but train rides are cancelled today,” a Facebook post read.

Organizers are asking anyone who may have seen any ATVs in the area between Tuesday and Saturday morning to contact them. Park officials are offering a $100 reward for information that leads to charges against those responsible.

Organizers are hoping to have repairs made before the next riding session on June 15.