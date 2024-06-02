Two men stranded on Mount Timpanogos safely rescued by DPS helicopter

AMERICAN FORK — The Department of Public Safety rescued two stranded hikers off of Mount Timpanogos Saturday evening after the hikers became concerned about their safety.

The two men were crossing a snowfield when they witnessed a couple of small avalanches. The men, who are said to be in their 20s, could also hear the snowfield cracking under them then they “felt it slump, or fall, slightly,” according to a news release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

At that point, the two men decided to stay where they were and to call for help. The men were stuck in an area called Saddle, which is about five miles above the Timpooneke Trailhead parking lot on the American Fork Canyon side of Mount Timpanogos.

“These two men were wise to stop where they were and wait for help,” the release stated.

A DPS helicopter was able to land nearby. The men were loaded into the helicopter and transported down to trailhead parking lot.

The release stated the men appeared to be suffering from mild hypothermia, but otherwise were not hurt.

The men were stranded for a little more than four hours. Search and rescue crews from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office were still still two hours away from the men when they were rescued.