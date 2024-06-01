Breaking News:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Chicho Arango Scores Brace With Header Goal Before Halftime

Jun 1, 2024, 8:58 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Chicho Arango opened scoring for Real Salt Lake in the 16th minute but he decided he wasn’t done before halftime.

In the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time, Arango rose up for a header goal to make it a four-goal lead for RSL.

The play was set up by Andrew Brody who gave Arango an excellent cross on the left side of the box.

Arango found the pass with his head and sent it straight at Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Stuver got his hands on the shot but the ball had too much heat and it continued over the line.

Arango is now up to 15 goals on the season which is good for first in the MLS.

Unbeaten Streak, Top Rank At Stake As RSL Hosts Austin

After back-to-back comebacks, Real Salt Lake aims to avoid another scare as they host Austin FC on Saturday.

RSL forced late draws against Seattle and Dallas to extend the club’s MLS unbeaten streak to 12 games.

Real currently holds the top spot in the West with a record of 8-2-6. Austin sits in fifth with a record of 6-5-5.

Before the game in Seattle, RSL sat four points ahead of Minnesota in second. Since then, Minnesota was jumped by both Los Angeles clubs.

The Utah-based club now leads LAFC by three points and the Galaxy by just two points.

Luckily for Real, a few things point toward the upcoming matchup being in their favor.

In seven games at America First Field this season, RSL has been dominant. The riot has done its job for Real as the club has cruised to a 5-1-1 record at home.

Meanwhile, Austin has struggled in road games this year at 1-3-3.

Real will look at Chicho Arango to be a difference-maker for the one-game home stand. Arango has 13 goals so far this season which is more than Austin’s top three goal-scorers combined.

Real Salt Lake currently has the best goal difference in the West and the second-best goal difference in the league, only trailing Miami.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chicho Arango Scores Brace With Header Goal Before Halftime