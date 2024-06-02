Pride festivities across Salt Lake City celebrate the start of Pride Month

SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday marked the beginning of Pride Month and hundreds of people across Salt Lake City celebrated with festivities throughout the day.

The Utah Pride Festival is one of them. After a series of financial issues, the Utah Pride Center announced earlier this year the festival would be slightly scaled back. Located on Washington Square, the festival features more than 200 vendors with all local entertainment, and LGBTQ resources.

“One of the greatest things about Utah Pride is we are always the first weekend in June. That’s been happening since our first March in 1990 from the state capital. And we’ve been holding a festival ever since,” said Chad Call, executive director of the Utah Pride Center.

Just a few blocks south, another large event at Club Verse, an LGBTQ bar. A portion of State Street was blocked off for their event and featured different drag performers, local sponsors, along with 1,500 disco ball pinatas.

“It’s a space for people to feel safe,” said Michael Repp, co-owner of Club Verse. “It’s not just for us queers. It’s actually for our allies and our families and our chosen families and the individuals who are displaced who need a family.”

No matter the celebration, both Call and Repp said the month is about celebrating and amplifying the LGBTQ voices.

“It’s when our community can feel seen, feel heard, and there’s visibility,” Call said.

The festivities continue Sunday with the annual Pride Parade in downtown Salt Lake City, where more than 10,000 people are expected to march starting at 10 a.m.

The Utah Pride Festival will continue from 12 to 7 p.m.