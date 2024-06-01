Utah Warriors Stretch Losing Streak, Fall At Home To San Diego Legion

HERRIMAN – The Utah Warriors suffered a fourth consecutive loss by falling at home to the San Diego Legion on a last minute try.

Utah Warriors continue skid

The Warriors hosted the Legion at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah on Saturday, June 1.

Back on April 21, Utah snuck past San Diego for a 33-32 victory in Southern California.

On Saturday, the Legion avenged the early season loss by taking down the Warriors on their home turf, 27-20.

The Warriors struck first and scored the first points of the evening on a try by Zion Going in the 10th minute of play. The play was initially ruled that Utah was held up short of the try zone. However, after video review, the Warriors were awarded the first points of the contest. After a successful conversion kick by Joel Hodgson, the Warriors took an early 7-0 lead over the Legion.

A few minutes after Going’s try, the Warriors extended their lead to 10-0 on a penalty kick.

In the 25th minute, the Legion landed their first points after a long sprint down the field resulted in San Diego’s first try. The Legion were successful on the subsequent conversion kick and trimmed Utah’s advantage to 10-7.

Five minutes later, the Legion leveled the scoreboard at 10-10 with a successfully made penalty kick from near the midfield line.

Later in the half, the Warriors looked to stretch their lead on a kick from distance. However, Hodgson’s penalty boot fell wide right of the upright.

The Warriors and Legion entered the locker room squared at 10 apiece at halftime.

Following the break, San Diego took its first lead of the match on a penalty kick in the 45th minute. The play pushed the Legion in front by a score of 13-10.

In the 48th minute of action, the Warrior regained the lead with their first points of the second half. After the try, Hodgson’s conversion kick failed to connect and the Warriors’ lead stood at 15-13.

Kieran comes in. Scores. Refuses to elaborate.

After a push by San Diego, Utah responded by moving the ball down the opposite end of the field. In the 61st minute, the Warriors extended their lead to 20-13. However, Hodgson missed another conversion kick and Utah was only able to add five points to its total.

In the 74th minute, the Legion were on the brink of dotting a ball down in the try zone. Utah’s defense stood strong and prevented a would-be try.

However, San Diego repeated its offensive attack less than a minute later. In the 75th minute, the Legion put the ball down in the try zone and tied the contest at 20-20 with a conversion kick following the try.

In the 82nd minute, the Legion took the lead and the game with a try and conversion kick. The plays gave San Diego a 27-20 victory and stretched the Warriors’ losing streak.

Up next for the Warriors

With the loss, the Warriors fell to a 4-8-0 record this season.

Utah’s next game is on the road against the Seattle Seawolves on Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. (MT). The match will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

Remaining 2024 Schedule for Utah Warriors

June 9 @ Seattle Seawolves

June 16 @ New England Free Jacks

June 22 vs. Dallas Jackals

June 28 vs. Rugby FC Los Angeles

Last season, the Warriors posted a 10-6 record and narrowly missed the postseason as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

