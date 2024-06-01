Breaking News:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Warriors Stretch Losing Streak, Fall At Home To San Diego Legion

Jun 1, 2024, 10:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

HERRIMAN – The Utah Warriors suffered a fourth consecutive loss by falling at home to the San Diego Legion on a last minute try.

Utah Warriors continue skid

The Warriors hosted the Legion at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah on Saturday, June 1.

Back on April 21, Utah snuck past San Diego for a 33-32 victory in Southern California.

RELATED: Utah Warriors Sneak Past San Diego Legion For One-Point Win

On Saturday, the Legion avenged the early season loss by taking down the Warriors on their home turf, 27-20.

The Warriors struck first and scored the first points of the evening on a try by Zion Going in the 10th minute of play. The play was initially ruled that Utah was held up short of the try zone. However, after video review, the Warriors were awarded the first points of the contest. After a successful conversion kick by Joel Hodgson, the Warriors took an early 7-0 lead over the Legion.

A few minutes after Going’s try, the Warriors extended their lead to 10-0 on a penalty kick.

In the 25th minute, the Legion landed their first points after a long sprint down the field resulted in San Diego’s first try. The Legion were successful on the subsequent conversion kick and trimmed Utah’s advantage to 10-7.

Five minutes later, the Legion leveled the scoreboard at 10-10 with a successfully made penalty kick from near the midfield line.

Later in the half, the Warriors looked to stretch their lead on a kick from distance. However, Hodgson’s penalty boot fell wide right of the upright.

The Warriors and Legion entered the locker room squared at 10 apiece at halftime.

Following the break, San Diego took its first lead of the match on a penalty kick in the 45th minute. The play pushed the Legion in front by a score of 13-10.

In the 48th minute of action, the Warrior regained the lead with their first points of the second half. After the try, Hodgson’s conversion kick failed to connect and the Warriors’ lead stood at 15-13.

After a push by San Diego, Utah responded by moving the ball down the opposite end of the field. In the 61st minute, the Warriors extended their lead to 20-13. However, Hodgson missed another conversion kick and Utah was only able to add five points to its total.

In the 74th minute, the Legion were on the brink of dotting a ball down in the try zone. Utah’s defense stood strong and prevented a would-be try.

However, San Diego repeated its offensive attack less than a minute later. In the 75th minute, the Legion put the ball down in the try zone and tied the contest at 20-20 with a conversion kick following the try.

In the 82nd minute, the Legion took the lead and the game with a try and conversion kick. The plays gave San Diego a 27-20 victory and stretched the Warriors’ losing streak.

Up next for the Warriors

With the loss, the Warriors fell to a 4-8-0 record this season.

Utah’s next game is on the road against the Seattle Seawolves on Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. (MT). The match will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

RELATED STORIES

Remaining 2024 Schedule for Utah Warriors

  • June 9 @ Seattle Seawolves
  • June 16 @ New England Free Jacks
  • June 22 vs. Dallas Jackals
  • June 28 vs. Rugby FC Los Angeles

Last season, the Warriors posted a 10-6 record and narrowly missed the postseason as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah’s NHL team for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Dominates Austin FC To Retain Top Spot In West

Real Salt Lake played arguably its best game of the season in a 5-1 beatdown of Austin FC at America First Field on Saturday.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chicho Arango Buries Penalty Kick For Hat Trick Against Austin FC

Chicho Arango and RSL showed off their dominance against Austin FC. A penalty kick in the 71st minute gave Arango a hat trick.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chicho Arango Scores Brace With Header Goal Before Halftime

In the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time, Chicho Arango rose up for a header goal to make it a four-goal lead for RSL.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Anderson Julio Records First-Half Brace Against Austin FC

After Chicho Arango scored one of the best goals of the season for Real Salt Lake, Anderson Julio got in on the fun.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chicho Arango Opens Scoring For Real Salt Lake From Midfield

Chicho Arango opened scoring against Austin FC with one of Real Salt Lake's best goals of the season so far.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Names America First Field’s Media Room After John Genna

Real Salt Lake honored the club's former VP of communications and public relations John Genna by naming the media room after him.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Utah Warriors Stretch Losing Streak, Fall At Home To San Diego Legion