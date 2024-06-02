Breaking News:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Driver injured after ‘significant crash’ into St. George apartment building

Jun 2, 2024, 8:51 AM | Updated: 11:44 am

A car moving at a speed police estimate to be around 80 mph hit a light pole and was launched into ...

A car moving at a speed police estimate to be around 80 mph hit a light pole and was launched into a St. George apartment complex. The driver was seriously injured and hospitalized. (Marc Weaver, KSL TV)

(Marc Weaver, KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — St. George police said Sunday there was a crash they classified as “very serious,” involving a car hitting an apartment building, on Dixie Drive. One person was injured.

Police said the road would be closed from 100 North to 360 North in both directions while the accident reconstruction team investigated.

Police said a car, traveling at nearly 80 mph, struck a light pole which then launched it into an apartment building. It then came “to rest on top of multiple parked vehicles.”

A car crashed into a light pole while traveling an estimated 80 mph and was launched into an apartment complex, and landed on multiple other vehicles before coming to a final stop. (Marc Weaver, KSL TV)

Police said they were called just after 5:30 a.m. and the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officer Tiffany Mitchell said the crash displaced a family of four, although none were injured. It also caused an outage of multiple street lights, and police said the area was “a widespread scene.”

“It was a mess. It was a pretty big, crazy scene. Covered a lot of area,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said police are investigating whether intoxication was a factor in the cause of the crash.

Police said they would update the public when the road reopened, which Mitchell estimated to be around 10 a.m. Sunday, but police had not issued an update as of noon.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when more information becomes available. 

Driver injured after ‘significant crash’ into St. George apartment building