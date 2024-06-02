ST. GEORGE — St. George police said Sunday there was a crash they classified as “very serious,” involving a car hitting an apartment building, on Dixie Drive. One person was injured.

Police said the road would be closed from 100 North to 360 North in both directions while the accident reconstruction team investigated.

Police said a car, traveling at nearly 80 mph, struck a light pole which then launched it into an apartment building. It then came “to rest on top of multiple parked vehicles.”

Police said they were called just after 5:30 a.m. and the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officer Tiffany Mitchell said the crash displaced a family of four, although none were injured. It also caused an outage of multiple street lights, and police said the area was “a widespread scene.”

“It was a mess. It was a pretty big, crazy scene. Covered a lot of area,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said police are investigating whether intoxication was a factor in the cause of the crash.

Police said they would update the public when the road reopened, which Mitchell estimated to be around 10 a.m. Sunday, but police had not issued an update as of noon.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.