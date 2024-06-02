Breaking News:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

What new high school grads need to know about money in era of TikTok

Jun 2, 2024, 10:22 AM | Updated: 10:25 am

As recent high school graduates move away from home or enter the workforce, they should keep in min...

As recent high school graduates move away from home or enter the workforce, they should keep in mind some financial tips. (Westend61 via CNN)

(Westend61 via CNN)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY EMMA EVERETT JOHNSON, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The trick to healthy finances as a young adult is being able to say “no.”

As with most things, it is easier said than done. If recent high school graduates want to find their financial footing, as they head out into the world, they’ll need to do the research and flex their willpower, according to a new book.

Laura Meier, author of “The Family Nest Egg,” has seen Generation Z’s financial struggles up close, as she’s parented her own young adult son.

“I’ve seen firsthand, from his peer circle, how common it is to order food through DoorDash or finance trips abroad with credit cards — largely influenced by what they see on social media,” Meier said.

Young people tend to be impulse buyers, shopping with not-quite-developed brains and without an established budget, she said. This makes them “easy targets” for marketers.

And, now, marketers can get into young people’s wallets faster than ever, through social media. Gen Zers may not realize, when they’re scrolling through TikTok, For You Pages and Instagram feeds full of influencers, they’re subconsciously window-shopping.

“These social media platforms show the fun but not the financial aftermath, like accumulating bills and interest,” Meier said.

Some TikTokers want to expose the financial and environmental cost of influencer-encouraged materialism by “de-influencing,” or exposing trendy products that don’t live up to the hype.

Other content creators have turned to “No Buy Years,” swearing off discretionary purchases for a month or a year, usually in an effort to pay off debt.

TikToker @elysiaberman, a recovering shopaholic and one of the champions of the No Buy Year, has been very upfront about the “secret” of her designer wardrobe.

“How do I afford my amazing closet? I DON’T,” she recently wrote in a caption.

@elysiaberman I’m not buying anything this year to tackle my debt FYI… and any Dave Ramsey financial trolls will be blocked. @hannah.lasche asked about savings and @corabrei asked about 401K… but let’s normalize talking about consumer debt while we’re at it!! #nobuyyear #nobuy #shoppingaddict #shoppingaddiction #recovery #shopaholic #debtfreejourney #debtfreecommunity #debtfree #nospendchallenge #noshopping ♬ original sound – elysiaberman

Berman, 35, was wading through five figures of debt when she decided to make a drastic change. She decided she wouldn’t spend any money on Botox, hair and nail appointments, clothes, beauty products, books, perfume, jewelry, new technology, takeout meals or home decor … for a year.

She’s now paid off thousands of dollars in debt. So, are No Buy Years the way to go? Yes and no, according to experts.

Social media finance gurus can provide helpful resources and tips, especially for young adults coming from families that weren’t very “financially savvy,” Meier said.

“On the other hand, social media often lacks detailed, step-by-step guidance, making it hard for young adults to understand how the information applies to their unique situation and personal goals,” she adds.

Most young adults probably don’t need to commit to a No Buy Year to stay afloat, but they should definitely watch their credit card balance. And recent grads without credit cards shouldn’t necessarily run out and get one at the first opportunity.

“It’s crucial to understand that credit cards should not be used for purchases they can’t afford,” Meier said. “Paying off the balance immediately is essential to avoid falling into debt and dealing with accumulating interest.”

An important part of financial maturity is distinguishing between wants and needs, she said, especially when you’re looking at dipping into savings.

“Sometimes even needs can be met more affordably, like cooking at home instead of using DoorDash or buying budget-friendly clothing instead of designer brands,” Meier said. Bigger decisions, like starting school at a junior college or living with roommates or family, can also help young adults put cash into savings or retirement accounts.

“Even in college, young adults should think about how their spending and investing decisions will impact their future,” Meier said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

Costco's food court and its famous $1.50 hot dog and soda combo meal....

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

Costco’s $1.50 hot dog price is ‘safe’

Costco’s new chief financial officer has a reassuring message for inflation-weary customers: don’t worry about the price of the $1.50 hot dog-soda combo.

2 days ago

Danielle Addicott showing KSL's Matt Gephardt the fraud charges that were on her Wells Fargo accoun...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps Utah woman who says her bank refused to refund stolen money

A Park City woman says thousands of dollars were stolen from her bank account, but the bank refused to cover her loss. She decided to Get Gephardt.

3 days ago

Credit cards...

Matt Gephardt

Household debt reaches record high but inflation is masking debt progress

Personal finance experts say American debt has never been higher, but considering the circumstances, it could be much worse.

3 days ago

A group of graduates at their ceremony....

Karah Brackin

AI and budgeting are the biggest challenges for newer graduates, experts say

With graduation season in full swing, the “real world” challenges graduates face may look a little different this year.

4 days ago

A still from "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" by Ian Bonhãte and Peter Ettedgui, an offici...

KSL TV

Sundance film ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ gets U.S. theatrical release

Sundance film "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" will get a special-even theatrical release in the U.S.

9 days ago

FILE - This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapch...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Scammers offer to help regain control of hacked social media accounts for a fee

People are advertising they can help you get back into your hacked social media accounts. It is a lie.

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

What new high school grads need to know about money in era of TikTok