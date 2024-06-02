Breaking News:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Two men rushed to hospital after jumping off Toquerville Falls, sustaining injuries

Jun 2, 2024, 12:41 PM | Updated: 12:44 pm

Two men sustained ankle injuries after jumping from Toquerville Falls Sunday June 2, 2024. (Washington County Sheriff Search and Rescue)

(Washington County Sheriff Search and Rescue)

BY MARY CULBERTSON


TOQUERVILLE — Two men were rushed to the hospital after jumping off Toquerville Falls and sustaining ankle injuries Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

Search and rescue said that one man was taken from the area in a jeep and then later in an ambulance to the hospital. The other was flown to the hospital via helicopter.

Authorities did not say how old the men were, or the full extent of their injuries.

Two men sustained ankle injuries after jumping from Toquerville Falls Sunday June 2, 2024. (Washington County Sheriff Search and Rescue)

Search and rescue warned the rest of the community to refrain from jumping off waterfalls, “especially when you don’t know the depth of the water below.” It said as the temperatures heat up, the amount of calls at Toquerville and Gunlock Falls increases due to people jumping.

Two men sustained ankle injuries after jumping from Toquerville Falls Sunday June 2, 2024. (Washington County Sheriff Search and Rescue)

“Please stay safe when recreating in our beautiful county,” it stated, in a Facebook post. “Thanks to all of our amazing SAR volunteers that continue to take time out of their days to respond to calls like this.”

Two men rushed to hospital after jumping off Toquerville Falls, sustaining injuries