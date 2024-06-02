Paris 2024: Skateboarding Teaches Team USA’s Jagger Eaton Perseverance

SALT LAKE CITY – Team USA’s Jagger Eaton said skateboarding has taught him a lesson in perseverance ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Jagger Eaton on Paris 2024

Ahead of the Games in France, Eaton reflected on the injuries he’s suffered while skateboarding. The soon-to-be two-time Olympian also shared how those down times have helped him learn a life lesson.

“You learn how to fall and get back up,” the Mesa, Arizona native said.

Eaton, who is named after the lead singer of The Rolling Stones, shared that he believes he is one of the best skateboarders currently and potentially of all time. In 2021, Eaton captured a bronze medal in the men’s skateboarding street event in Tokyo.

Aside from owning 100 acres of land and some horses, the Bronze winner said adding a pair of gold medals is on his bucket list.

Eaton also enjoys snowboarding, golf, off-roading, wakeboarding, and bowling.

After his Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020, Eaton captured two gold medals in the men’s park and street events at the world championships.

Eaton will look to continue his streak of winning Gold during his second Summer Games later this summer in Paris.

Take a bow, Jagger Eaton. 🥇 The Olympic bronze medallist in street skateboarding is now the park skateboarding world champion!#RoadToParis2024 | #OlympicQualifiers pic.twitter.com/EnFaAaXmJO — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) February 12, 2023

When are the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Summer Games will be held in France from July 26-August 11. Full coverage of the events will be available on KSL 5 TV, KSL NewsRadio, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

