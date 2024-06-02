Former BYU Baseball Standout Daniel Schneemann Starts At Second Base In MLB Debut

SALT LAKE CITY – A blistering start to the 2024 season with the bat earned former BYU Cougar Daniel Schneemann the chance to make his MLB debut with the Cleveland Guardians. Hitting in the eight hole, Schneemann got his first Major League hit and two RBI when he doubled in the bottom of the second inning.

Schneemann’s promotion was announced on Sunday, June 2, when the versatile player was inserted into the Guardians starting lineup at second base. The Guardians are hosting the Washington Nationals at Progressive Field.

Schneemann hit .294 with ten home runs and 39 RBI in 53 games for Triple-A Columbus this season. He has shown a keen eye at the plate, drawing 41 walks while striking out 52 times. He bats left-handed and throws with his right.

The Guardians lead the American League Central with a 39-19 record.

Schneeman joins Oliver Dunn, Tanner Banks, and Porter Hodge as Utah locals in MLB. He is the only former Cougar active at the sport’s highest level.

About Daniel Schneemann

Schneemann was the 2015 Mesa League Player of the Year and a 2015 All-CIF San Diego Section selection for Bonita Vista High. The prep shortstop was a team captain and the offensive player of the year after hitting .350 with 20 RBI and 15 stolen bases. He also went 6-3 with a 2.15 ERA on the mound.

Daniel Schneemann drives in two runs with his first MLB hit! 👏 pic.twitter.com/AiUFJoEFZL — MLB (@MLB) June 2, 2024

The Cleveland Guardians drafted Schneemann in the 33rd round of the 2018 MLB draft after three seasons at BYU. The San Diego, California native hit .288 with 76 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and 21 doubles as a Cougar. He hit .317 with 13 doubles, two home runs, 38 runs knocked, and ten stolen bases.

2024 Triple-A Stats: 53 games | .294 | 53 Hits | 15 2B | 3B | 10 HR | 39 RBI | 41 BB | 52 K

2023 Stats: 114 games | .267 | 112 Hits | 13 HR | 30 2B | 60 RBI | 59 BB | 100 K

