Skypark airport wraps its 11th annual aviation festival in style

WOODS CROSS — The Skypark Aviation Festival gave the community in Davis County a chance to get in on some flight fun with the opportunity to ride on a plane or even enter flight school.

Skypark Airport hosted the event for the 11th time, which ran from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Multiple aircraft manufacturers showcased their work and an aerial demonstration took place, where skydivers jumped into the airport.

Airplane rides were available throughout each day, as well as enrollment information from multiple flight schools. Aviation organizations were there with information of how to get involved, and of course, food and refreshments.

When asked to share one thing he thought people don’t know, festival director Scott Slaymaker spoke of the importance an airport has on its community.

“I think more than anything else, the value an airport brings to the community. Whether that be for emergency services, whether that be for the economic value as far as sales tax and whatnot, and also the transportation value. Even a small public-use airport like Skypark,” he said.

Slaymaker said there would also be a live band and music at the festival, “something for everyone.” He also said the event is free.

Skypark Airport said it looks forward to the Warriors Over the Wasatch air show later in June.