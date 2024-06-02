Breaking News:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Calendar Shifts To June For Last-Place Salt Lake Bees

Jun 2, 2024, 1:12 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Second baseman Michael Stefanic is raking for the Salt Lake Bees as he rehabs from an injury that cost him nearly all of spring training. The righthand-hitting Stefanic is 15-45 (.333 BA) in 14 games.

Stefanic began a rehab assignment with Salt Lake on Tuesday, May 21, after a quad injury suffered in the first spring game landed him on the 60-day injured list.

RELATED: Blood Clots Almost Ended His Career, Now Bees Reliever Kenyon Yovan Is One Call From MLB

Salt Lake lost three in a row to open their final series of May in Reno. The Bees ended the year’s fifth month on a high note with a 15-8 win over the Reno Aces.

RELATED STORIES

June Schedule

Sugar Land Space Cowboys @ Bees – Tuesday, June 4 – Sunday, June 9

  • Tuesday-Saturday @ 6:35 p.m. MT
  • Sunday @ 1:05 p.m. MT

The Space Cowboys are the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

RELATED: LHM Company Announces Sports & Entertainment Rebrand

Bees @ Las Vegas Aviators – Tuesday, June 11 – Sunday, June 16

  • Tuesday-Saturday @ 8:05 p.m. MT
  • Sunday @ 1:05 p.m. MT

The Aviators are the Triple-A affiliate for the Athletics.

Reno Aces @ Bees – Tuesday, June 18 – Sunday, June 23

  • Tuesday & Thursday-Saturday @ 6:35 p.m. MT
  • Wednesday @ 12:05 p.m. MT
  • Sunday @ 1:05 p.m. MT

The Aces are the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

RELATED: Former Salt Lake Bee Facing MLB Gambling Investigation

Bees @ Albuquerque Isotopes   – Tuesday, June 25 – Sunday, June 30

  • Tuesday & Thursday-Saturday @ 6:35 p.m. MT
  • Wednesday @ 12:05 p.m. MT
  • Sunday @ 6:05 p.m. MT

The Isotopes are the Triple-A affiliate for the Colorado Rockies.

Follow The Salt Lake Bees With KSL Sports

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Tony Parks on KSL Sports Zone.

Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider, can give you the inside scoop. He’s your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Please take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of the Bees here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s Utah’s leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL Sports

Zac Blair Records Best Finish Of 2024 Season At RBC Canadian Open

Former BYU men's golf standout Zac Blair posted his best performance of the PGA Tour season with a top-25 finish at the RBC Canadian Open.

31 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees Hosting Bark In The Park Night For Local Dogs

The Salt Lake Bees are welcoming all well-behaved dogs and their owners to a Bark in the Park night at Smith's Ballpark on Wednesday, June 5.

3 hours ago

KSL Sports

Former BYU Baseball Standout Daniel Schneemann Starts At Second Base In MLB Debut

A blistering start with the bat earned former BYU Cougar Daniel Schneemann the chance to make his MLB debut with the Cleveland Guardians.

5 hours ago

KSL Sports

Paris 2024: Skateboarding Teaches Team USA’s Jagger Eaton Perseverance

Team USA's Jagger Eaton said skateboarding has taught him a lesson in perseverance ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

5 hours ago

KSL Sports

Makhachev Beats Poirier By Submission At UFC 302 To Defend Lightweight Title

Islam Makhachev defended his lightweight title by getting a submission victory over Dustin Poirier in the fifth round at UFC 302.

7 hours ago

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Stretch Losing Streak, Fall At Home To San Diego Legion

The Utah Warriors suffered a fourth consecutive loss by falling at home to the San Diego Legion on a last minute try.

19 hours ago

