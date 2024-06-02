Calendar Shifts To June For Last-Place Salt Lake Bees

SALT LAKE CITY – Second baseman Michael Stefanic is raking for the Salt Lake Bees as he rehabs from an injury that cost him nearly all of spring training. The righthand-hitting Stefanic is 15-45 (.333 BA) in 14 games.

Stefanic began a rehab assignment with Salt Lake on Tuesday, May 21, after a quad injury suffered in the first spring game landed him on the 60-day injured list.

All he does is hit, folks! Michael Stefanic knots things back up with his eighth knock in 18 at-bats on his rehab assignment! pic.twitter.com/jfnnMqWrem — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) May 29, 2024

Salt Lake lost three in a row to open their final series of May in Reno. The Bees ended the year’s fifth month on a high note with a 15-8 win over the Reno Aces.

June Schedule

Sugar Land Space Cowboys @ Bees – Tuesday, June 4 – Sunday, June 9

Tuesday-Saturday @ 6:35 p.m. MT

Sunday @ 1:05 p.m. MT

The Space Cowboys are the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Bees @ Las Vegas Aviators – Tuesday, June 11 – Sunday, June 16

Tuesday-Saturday @ 8:05 p.m. MT

Sunday @ 1:05 p.m. MT

The Aviators are the Triple-A affiliate for the Athletics.

Reno Aces @ Bees – Tuesday, June 18 – Sunday, June 23

Tuesday & Thursday-Saturday @ 6:35 p.m. MT

Wednesday @ 12:05 p.m. MT

Sunday @ 1:05 p.m. MT

The Aces are the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bees @ Albuquerque Isotopes – Tuesday, June 25 – Sunday, June 30

Tuesday & Thursday-Saturday @ 6:35 p.m. MT

Wednesday @ 12:05 p.m. MT

Sunday @ 6:05 p.m. MT

The Isotopes are the Triple-A affiliate for the Colorado Rockies.

