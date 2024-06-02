Breaking News:
Salt Lake Bees Hosting Bark In The Park Night For Local Dogs

Jun 2, 2024, 1:51 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Calling all puppies, princely prancers, and pampered pooches! The Salt Lake Bees are welcoming all well-behaved dogs and their owners to a Bark in the Park night at Smith’s Ballpark on Wednesday, June 5. This is the first of five opportunities fans will have to bring their dogs to Smith’s Ballpark this season.

The Bees are hosting the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

RELATED: Calendar Shifts To June For Last-Place Salt Lake Bees

Fans interested in attending Bark in the Park must purchase a BitP ticket package and bring a signed waiver for entrance.

The Bees will have a roped-off area along the left field berm where dogs and their owners can watch the game. All private Main Street Gardens picnic areas will be open to dogs and their owners to eat, drink, and relax. Pet relief stations and water stations will be provided.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brian Preece (@bpreece24)

Find a helpful list of rules and suggestions from the Bees about Bark in the Park here.

Follow The Salt Lake Bees With KSL Sports

The Bees (24-31, last in PCL West) host the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (35-21, first in PCL East) in a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, June 4. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Tony Parks on KSL Sports Zone.

Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider, can give you the inside scoop. He’s your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Please take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of the Bees here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s Utah’s leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL Sports

