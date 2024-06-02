Salt Lake Bees Hosting Bark In The Park Night For Local Dogs

SALT LAKE CITY – Calling all puppies, princely prancers, and pampered pooches! The Salt Lake Bees are welcoming all well-behaved dogs and their owners to a Bark in the Park night at Smith’s Ballpark on Wednesday, June 5. This is the first of five opportunities fans will have to bring their dogs to Smith’s Ballpark this season.

The Bees are hosting the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Fans interested in attending Bark in the Park must purchase a BitP ticket package and bring a signed waiver for entrance.

The Bees will have a roped-off area along the left field berm where dogs and their owners can watch the game. All private Main Street Gardens picnic areas will be open to dogs and their owners to eat, drink, and relax. Pet relief stations and water stations will be provided.

Find a helpful list of rules and suggestions from the Bees about Bark in the Park here.

The Bees (24-31, last in PCL West) host the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (35-21, first in PCL East) in a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, June 4. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

