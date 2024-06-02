Breaking News:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump says he’s ‘OK’ with serving potential jail time or house arrest after historic conviction

Jun 2, 2024, 2:19 PM

Former President Donald Trump said he is “OK” with serving potential jail time or being under h...

Former President Donald Trump said he is “OK” with serving potential jail time or being under house arrest following his historic conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. (Jabin Botsford, The Washington Post/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Jabin Botsford, The Washington Post/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY KIT MAHER, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump said he is “OK” with serving potential jail time or being under house arrest following his historic conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

“I’m OK with it,” Trump told Fox News in an interview that aired Sunday when asked about the potential punishments. “I saw one of my lawyers the other day on television saying, ‘Oh no, you don’t want to do that to the president.’ I said: You don’t beg for anything.”

But, Trump added, “I don’t think the public would stand it. I’m not sure the public would stand for it.”

“I think it would be tough for the public to take, you know, at a certain point, there’s a breaking point,” Trump said.

His comments come just days after a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of all charges in his hush money trial, making him the first former president to be found guilty of a felony and the first major-party presidential nominee to be convicted of a crime in the midst of a campaign for the White House.

Judge Juan Merchan set Trump’s sentencing for 10 a.m. ET on July 11. Merchan could sentence Trump to probation or up to 4 years in state prison on each count, with a maximum of 20 years.

For now, the former president remains out of prison as he awaits sentencing. He maintained in the Fox News interview that he didn’t do anything wrong and railed against the “sick” people involved in his conviction.

“I’m fighting for the Constitution,” Trump said, adding that the trial had been “tougher” on his family than himself. Speaking specifically of his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, the former president said, “She’s fine, but I think it’s very hard for her. I mean, she’s fine. But it’s … you know, she has to read all this crap.”

Asked about the prospect of seeking political retribution should he win the 2024 presidential election, Trump said that while just succeeding sounds “beautiful,” it’s “awfully hard when you see what they’ve done.”

“These people are so evil, and at the same time the country can come together,” he added.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

This image released by Sony Pictures shows characters Jon, voiced by Nicholas Hoult, clockwise from...

Lindsay Bahr, The Associated Press

‘Garfield,’ ‘Furiosa’ repeat atop box office charts as slow summer grinds on

It was a quiet weekend at North American movie theaters, dominated once again by Sony’s “The Garfield Movie," Warner Bros.' “ Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga " and a slew of holdovers.

2 hours ago

Republican former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on June 2 that “everybody should” accept th...

Michelle Shen and Avery Lotz, CNN

McCarthy says Americans should accept 2024 presidential election results

Republican former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Sunday that “everybody should” accept the results of the upcoming presidential election.

3 hours ago

In this image from an AlertCalifornia/UC San Diego monitoring camera, smoke rises from the Corral F...

Jillian Sykes and Dalia Faheid, CNN

A growing California wildfire spanning over 12,500 acres is forcing residents to evacuate

A growing grass fire that began Saturday afternoon in San Joaquin County, California, has consumed over 11,000 acres, forcing residents in its path to evacuate the area, officials say.

3 hours ago

Head coach Emma Hayes of the U.S. Women's National Team looks on during the National anthem before ...

Issy Ronald, CNN

US women’s soccer team victorious in first game under new head coach Emma Hayes

Emma Hayes’ reign as the new head coach of the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) began in the best possible way as her team defeated South Korea 4-0 in her first game in charge.

9 hours ago

Boeing's Starliner capsule, atop an Atlas V rocket, sits the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ...

Marcia Dunn. The Associated Press

Boeing’s first astronaut flight called off at the last minute in latest setback

Last-minute computer trouble nixed Saturday’s launch attempt for Boeing’s first astronaut flight, the latest in a string of delays over the years.

23 hours ago

A group of World War II veterans flew out of Wisconsin this week on their way Normandy, France for ...

John Lauritsen, CNN

100-year-old Wisconsin man returns to Normandy for 80th anniversary of D-Day

A group of World War II veterans flew out of Wisconsin this week on their way Normandy, France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Trump says he’s ‘OK’ with serving potential jail time or house arrest after historic conviction