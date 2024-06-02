Washington County receives $20.5 million grant from Bureau of Reclamation

SALT LAKE CITY — Earlier this week, Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, recongnized Washington County and the Washington County Water Conservancy District for receiving a multi-million dollar grant from the Bureau of Reclamation.

The $20.5 million grant will be used to support the district’s Regional Reuse System, which is a $1 billion system that includes expanded and new facilities, reservoirs, pipelines and other infrastructure that is needed to provide water to more than 200,000 residents within the county.

“Washington County is at the forefront of water conservation to make sure our residents and economy can continue to thrive,” Maloy said in a news release. “The Regional Reuse System is exactly the kind of innovative solution to a dry climate that will help secure Southern Utah’s future. It is great to see these federal dollars going to the right place.”

The funds will help ensure Washington County of much-needed water as the climate is changing.

“We are planning for a hotter and drier climate with increased unpredictability in the availability of fresh water,” said Zach Renstrom, general manager of the Washington County Water Conservancy District in a news release. “Reuse water is critical to providing a reliable supply for our expanding economy and growing population.”

Over the next 20 years, about half of the water Washington County communities will need will come from the Regional Reuse System, according Renstrom.