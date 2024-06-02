Zac Blair Records Best Finish Of 2024 Season At RBC Canadian Open

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU men’s golf standout Zac Blair posted his best performance of the 2024 PGA Tour season with a top-25 finish at the RBC Canadian Open.

Zac Blair ties for 24th at RBC Canadian Open

The RBC Canadian Open was held at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada from May 30 to June 2.

Blair tied for 24th place on the leaderboard at the tournament for his best finish of the season. He tied for 24th place alongside Tyler Duncan and Chad Ramey.

The former Cougar opened the tournament with rounds of 67 and 68. Blair began the weekend with his worst day of the event, a 71 on Saturday. However, Blair bounced by shooting 68 in his final round.

During his fourth round, Blair recorded five birdies and three bogeys.

Zac Blair’s scorecard

Round One: 67 (-3)

Round Two: 68 (-2)

Round Three: 71 (+1)

Round Four: 68 (-2)

Final Score: -6

Leaderboard

1. Robert MacIntyre (-16)

2. Ben Griffin (-15)

3. Victor Perez (-14)

T3. Tom Kim (-13)

T3. Rory McIlroy (-13)

6. Corey Conners (-12)

T7. Maverick McNealy (-10)

T7. Mackenzie Hughes (-10)

T7. Ryan Fox (-10)

About Zac Blair

Before his professional career, the Salt Lake City native competed at BYU from 2009-13. Blair turned pro in 2014.

He’s won three events as a professional, including one on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Before competing at the RBC Canadian Open, Blair opened the 2024 PGA Tour season by tying for 30th place at the Sony Open in Hawaii on January 14.

The Sony Open had been Blair’s best season result before playing in the RBC Canadian Open.

A cute moment on the course. ❤️ Zac Blair was playing with his son ahead of the action at the PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/RY6eVXmg54 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 14, 2024

After the January trip to Hawaii, Blair earned money at The American Express, Farmers Insurance Open, WM Phoenix Open, THE PLAYERS Championship, and PGA Championship. He missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic, Valspar Championship, Texas Children’s Houston Open, Valero Texas Open, The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, and Charles Schwab Challenge.

