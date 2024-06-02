Family of toddler who nearly drowned in a Beaver Creek makes a crushing decision

BEAVER — The family of a 3-year-old boy, who nearly drowned last month in a Beaver County creek, delivered some heartbreaking news Sunday.

Kallie Wright, the mother of 3-year-old Levi Wright, posted on Facebook that the family has made the decision to let him pass away.

“After several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world’s best neurologists & millions of prayers we are here in the face of our biggest fear,” Kallie Wright said. “Levi showed us just enough to buy us time for all of this.”

Levi has been at Primary Children’s Hospital for more than a week. And Kallie Wright said that was time Levi used to help prepare his family.

‘Thoughtful and considerate’

“We prayed those things were him defying odds & proving to us that he wanted to stay here but we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go,” she said. “I told you my baby was thoughtful & considerate, I truly believe he did that for us. During this time he brought out humanity across the nation, he dropped so many to their knees & reminded them what truly matters in this world.”

Levi drove on his toy tractor into the creek on May 21 and disappeared. Nearly 30 minutes later, rescuers found him unresponsive nearly a mile downstream in water more than 4 feet deep.

“Here soon I’ll climb into bed with my baby and hold him as he falls asleep for the last time on this earth,” Kallie Wright said. “I find comfort in knowing he will be restored to the perfect little boy he was & have the ability to do all the things he loves.”

While the decision is difficult, Kallie Wright said this is the best option for Levi.

“I know there are Angels up there waiting to hold him until I can again! We will miss him every second of every day down here but feel without unwavering doubt this is the best thing we can do for him!” the post further stated.

Kallie Wright concludes her post with a smile message to her son.

“We love you baby beans and I can’t wait till the day you can “work the ground” with me again!” the post read.