Breaking News:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Family of toddler who nearly drowned in a Beaver Creek makes a crushing decision

Jun 2, 2024, 4:52 PM | Updated: 4:53 pm

Levi Wright, 3, vanished into a creek and was found a mile downstream in a near drowning. On Sunday...

Levi Wright, 3, vanished into a creek and was found a mile downstream in a near drowning. On Sunday, June 2, the family announced it has made the decision to let the boy pass away. (Courtesy Wright family)

(Courtesy Wright family)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

BEAVER The family of a 3-year-old boy, who nearly drowned last month in a Beaver County creek, delivered some heartbreaking news Sunday.

Kallie Wright, the mother of 3-year-old Levi Wright, posted on Facebook that the family has made the decision to let him pass away.

“After several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world’s best neurologists & millions of prayers we are here in the face of our biggest fear,” Kallie Wright said. “Levi showed us just enough to buy us time for all of this.”

Levi has been at Primary Children’s Hospital for more than a week. And Kallie Wright said that was time Levi used to help prepare his family.

Family friend of Levi Wright gives update on boy’s condition, worldwide support

‘Thoughtful and considerate’

“We prayed those things were him defying odds & proving to us that he wanted to stay here but we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go,” she said. “I told you my baby was thoughtful & considerate, I truly believe he did that for us. During this time he brought out humanity across the nation, he dropped so many to their knees & reminded them what truly matters in this world.”

Levi drove on his toy tractor into the creek on May 21 and disappeared. Nearly 30 minutes later, rescuers found him unresponsive nearly a mile downstream in water more than 4 feet deep.

“Here soon I’ll climb into bed with my baby and hold him as he falls asleep for the last time on this earth,” Kallie Wright said. “I find comfort in knowing he will be restored to the perfect little boy he was & have the ability to do all the things he loves.”

While the decision is difficult, Kallie Wright said this is the best option for Levi.

“I know there are Angels up there waiting to hold him until I can again! We will miss him every second of every day down here but feel without unwavering doubt this is the best thing we can do for him!” the post further stated.

Kallie Wright concludes her post with a smile message to her son.

“We love you baby beans and I can’t wait till the day you can “work the ground” with me again!” the post read.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, the incumbent candidate running for the 2nd Congressional District, spe...

Mark Jones

Washington County receives $20.5 million grant from Bureau of Reclamation

Earlier this week, Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, recongnized Washington County and the Washington County Water Conservancy District for receiving a multi-million dollar grant from the Bureau of Reclamation. 

1 hour ago

An aircraft taking off at Skypark Aviation Festival on Jun 1, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Skypark airport wraps its 11th annual aviation festival in style

The Skypark Airport offered its community a chance to see flights up close and even apply for flight school at the 11th annual Skypark Aviation Festival.

3 hours ago

Toquerville Falls...

Mary Culbertson

Two men rushed to hospital after jumping off Toquerville Falls, sustaining injuries

The Washington County Sheriff is warning the public after two men were injured at Toquerville Falls.

4 hours ago

Sarah Jane Weaver...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Sarah Jane Weaver

Newly-named editor for Deseret News, Sarah Jane Weaver joins Sunday Edition to discuss the importance of journalism in a world where confidence in it is ever-fleeting.

6 hours ago

As recent high school graduates move away from home or enter the workforce, they should keep in min...

Emma Everett Johnson, KSL.com

What new high school grads need to know about money in era of TikTok

The trick to healthy finances as a young adult is being able to say "no."

7 hours ago

A car moving at a speed police estimate to be around 80 mph hit a light pole and was launched into ...

Mary Culbertson

Driver injured after ‘significant crash’ into St. George apartment building

One person was injured after crashing into a St. George apartment building on Dixie Drive.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Family of toddler who nearly drowned in a Beaver Creek makes a crushing decision