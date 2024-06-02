Breaking News:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
BYU Basketball Lands Rutgers Transfer Mawot Mag

Jun 2, 2024, 5:54 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball adds another transfer to the first roster under head coach Kevin Young.

The latest addition came on Sunday with a commitment from Rutgers transfer Mawot Mag.

Mag, a 6-foot-7 wing, has played for the Scarlet Knights in the Big Ten for the past four years. He has one year of eligibility remaining due to the free year caused by COVID in the 2020-21 season.

Mag picked BYU over offers from San Diego State, USC, Clemson, Southern Miss, and others. In the 247Sports Transfer Portal rankings, he was rated a four-star transfer.

During his four years at Rutgers, Mag appeared in 80 games and started in 41. Last season, he appeared in 17 games for the Scarlet Knights, starting in 16.

He missed the final month of the season due to a calf injury.

His career averages at Rutgers were 5.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. In his final year at Piscataway, Mag had career-bests of 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals.

Offense isn’t the story when it comes to Mag, he was one of the top defensive players in the Big Ten Conference last season.

Mag, a native of Sudan, immigrated to Melbourne, Australia, at the age of two due to the Civil War in Sudan.

Coming from Australia, Mag was a Top 247 recruit in the class of 2020 and the nation’s 223rd overall prospect.

The addition of Mag gives BYU 11 scholarship players for the 2024-25 season. That leaves two scholarships remaining in the first year under head coach Kevin Young.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

