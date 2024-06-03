Breaking News:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
LOCAL NEWS

Person missing since March found deceased in Spanish Fork

Jun 2, 2024, 6:58 PM | Updated: 7:04 pm

Spanish Fork police said a person missing since March was found deceased on Saturday. (KSL TV)

BY MARK JONES


SPANISH FORK Spanish Fork police said the body of a missing person was located Saturday.

According to Spanish Fork Police Lt. Cory Slaymaker, a family member of Joshua Clarke was using a drone in a search of the mountains east of Spanish Fork. The family member located what was believed to be Clarke.

According to police, Clarke had been missing since March 13.

The Utah County Search and Rescue team, with the assistance of a helicopter from the Department of Public Safety, recovered the body. The body was then sent to the Office of the Medical Examiner for an autopsy and positive identification.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Clarke family during this difficult time,” a statement from Spanish Fork police read. “We thank all the volunteers who have assisted with searches over the past couple of months in an attempt to locate Joshua Clarke.”

 

 

