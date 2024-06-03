Breaking News:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Salt Lake City woman pleads guilty in alleged murder-for-hire plot

Jun 2, 2024, 7:35 PM | Updated: 8:02 pm

courtroom gavel...

A Salt Lake City woman was pleaded guilty in a murder-for-hire plot. (Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY A Salt Lake City woman has pleaded guilty in district court of an attempt to carry out a murder-for-hire plot by using the dark web.

Krista Renae Stone, 23, of Salt Lake City, according to court documents, pleaded guilty on Thursday, “by felony information to use of interstate commerce facilities in commission of murder-for-hire,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

According to the release, between March and September of last year, Stone specifically used the dark web “with the intent to murder another person.”

Furthermore, Stone admitted to authorities that she “enagaged” with a website offering services such as “hitman for hire.” And she ordered the killing of the victim, according to the release.

Stone agreed to pay $5,000 using Bitcoin to complete the order.

The release further states, Stone provided a detailed description of the victim, which included a photograph, a location of where the victim was located and how she wanted it done.

Stone is scheduled to be sentenced on July 15.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Spanish Fork police said a person missing since March was found deceased on Saturday. (KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

Person missing since March found deceased in Spanish Fork

Spanish Fork police said the body of a missing person was located  Saturday.

2 hours ago

Jessica Boyer's business has been open since January, something that took her years to do. In a mat...

Brianna Chavez

Provo restaurant grateful for community support after equipment was stolen

Jessica Boyer's business has been open since January, something that took her years to do. In a matter of minutes, years of work was gone after Boyer found the restaurant completely empty.

3 hours ago

Levi Wright, 3, vanished into a creek and was found a mile downstream in a near drowning. On Sunday...

Mark Jones

Family of toddler who nearly drowned in a Beaver Creek makes a crushing decision

The family of a 3-year-old boy, who nearly drowned last month in a Beaver County creek, delivered some heartbreaking news Sunday.

4 hours ago

Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, the incumbent candidate running for the 2nd Congressional District, spe...

Mark Jones

Washington County receives $20.5 million grant from Bureau of Reclamation

Earlier this week, Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, recongnized Washington County and the Washington County Water Conservancy District for receiving a multi-million dollar grant from the Bureau of Reclamation. 

5 hours ago

An aircraft taking off at Skypark Aviation Festival on Jun 1, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Skypark airport wraps its 11th annual aviation festival in style

The Skypark Airport offered its community a chance to see flights up close and even apply for flight school at the 11th annual Skypark Aviation Festival.

7 hours ago

Toquerville Falls...

Mary Culbertson

Two men rushed to hospital after jumping off Toquerville Falls, sustaining injuries

The Washington County Sheriff is warning the public after two men were injured at Toquerville Falls.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Salt Lake City woman pleads guilty in alleged murder-for-hire plot