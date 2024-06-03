Salt Lake City woman pleads guilty in alleged murder-for-hire plot

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City woman has pleaded guilty in district court of an attempt to carry out a murder-for-hire plot by using the dark web.

Krista Renae Stone, 23, of Salt Lake City, according to court documents, pleaded guilty on Thursday, “by felony information to use of interstate commerce facilities in commission of murder-for-hire,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

According to the release, between March and September of last year, Stone specifically used the dark web “with the intent to murder another person.”

Furthermore, Stone admitted to authorities that she “enagaged” with a website offering services such as “hitman for hire.” And she ordered the killing of the victim, according to the release.

Stone agreed to pay $5,000 using Bitcoin to complete the order.

The release further states, Stone provided a detailed description of the victim, which included a photograph, a location of where the victim was located and how she wanted it done.

Stone is scheduled to be sentenced on July 15.