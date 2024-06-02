Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week 10 Recap
Jun 2, 2024, 8:58 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the final week of the 2024 United Football League regular season.
Local Players in the UFL: Week 10 Recap
The UFL is a new spring professional football league created from a merger of the XFL and USFL in 2023.
Here is how the local players performed during the 10th week of the UFL season:
#LocalsInTheUFL
Former Utah Utes
Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (4-6)
The former Utah linebacker was suspended and did not play in D.C.’s 32-31 loss to the Arlington Renegades on Sunday, June 2.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from playoff contention
T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Roughnecks (1-9)
The former Utah running back was inactive for Houston’s 19-12 loss to the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, June 2.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from playoff contention
Darrin Paulo – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (2-8)
The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats beat the Houston Roughnecks, 19-12, on Sunday, June 2.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from playoff contention
Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (2-8)
The former Utah offensive lineman recorded two total tackles and one solo tackle in Memphis’ 19-12 win over the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, June 2.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from playoff contention
Troy Williams — Quarterback – Memphis Showboats (2-8)
The former Utah quarterback and the Showboats beat the Houston Roughnecks, 19-12, on Sunday, June 2.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from playoff contention
Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (7-3)
The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Michigan’s 20-19 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 1.
Next Game: USFL Conference Championship @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m. (MT) on ESPN and ABC
Mika Tafua — Defensive End — Michigan Panthers (7-3)
The former Utah defensive lineman had two tackles in Michigan’s 20-19 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 1.
Next Game: USFL Conference Championship @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m. (MT) on ESPN and ABC
Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks (7-3)
The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in St. Louis’ 13-12 win over the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, June 1.
Next Game: XFL Conference Championship vs. San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, June 9 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX
🗣️ ST. LOUIS
Former BYU Cougars
Tomasi Laulile — Defensive Tackle – Arlington Renegades (3-7)
The former BYU defensive lineman and the Renegades beat the D.C. Defenders, 32-31, on Sunday, June 2.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from playoff contention
Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (7-3)
The former BYU defensive back had one tackle and one pass breakup in Michigan’s 20-19 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 1.
Next Game: USFL Conference Championship @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m. (MT) on ESPN and ABC
Samson Nacua – Wide Receiver – Michigan Panthers (7-3)
The former BYU wide receiver was targeted once in Michigan’s 20-19 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 1. Nacua also had one tackle.
Next Game: USFL Conference Championship @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m. (MT) on ESPN and ABC
Former Utah State Aggies
Siaosi Mariner – Wide Receiver – Michigan Panthers (7-3)
The former USU wide receiver had seven receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown in Michigan’s 20-19 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 1.
Next Game: USFL Conference Championship @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m. (MT) on ESPN and ABC
Former Weber State Wildcats
Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Houston Roughnecks (1-9)
The former Weber State defensive lineman and the Roughnecks suffered a 19-12 loss to the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, June 2.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from playoff contention
Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers (7-3)
The former Southern Utah punter punted five times with an average of 49.0 yards per kick in Michigan’s 20-19 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 1.
Next Game: USFL Conference Championship @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m. (MT) on ESPN and ABC
Former High School Standouts
Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Houston Roughnecks (1-9)
The former Desert Hills standout and the Roughnecks suffered a 19-12 loss to the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, June 2.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from playoff contention
2024 UFL Teams & Stadiums
USFL Conference
- Birmingham Stallions – Protective Stadium
- Houston Roughnecks – Rice Stadium
- Memphis Showboats – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- Michigan Panthers – Ford Field
XFL Conference
- Arlington Renegades – Choctaw Stadium
- D.C Defenders – Audi Field
- San Antonio Brahmas – The Alamodome
- St. Louis Battlehawks – The Dome at America’s Center
