Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week 10 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the final week of the 2024 United Football League regular season.

Local Players in the UFL: Week 10 Recap

The UFL is a new spring professional football league created from a merger of the XFL and USFL in 2023.

Here is how the local players performed during the 10th week of the UFL season:

Can’t. Wait. 😍 Sat, June 8: Panthers at Stallions | 3pm ET on ABC Sun, June 9: Brahmas at Battlehawks | 7pm ET on FOX We’ll see you there ➡️ https://t.co/5VTnlylFwU pic.twitter.com/c4xNlyCfJY — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 1, 2024

#LocalsInTheUFL

Former Utah Utes

Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (4-6)

The former Utah linebacker was suspended and did not play in D.C.’s 32-31 loss to the Arlington Renegades on Sunday, June 2.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from playoff contention

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Roughnecks (1-9)

The former Utah running back was inactive for Houston’s 19-12 loss to the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, June 2.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from playoff contention

Darrin Paulo – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (2-8)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats beat the Houston Roughnecks, 19-12, on Sunday, June 2.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from playoff contention

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (2-8)

The former Utah offensive lineman recorded two total tackles and one solo tackle in Memphis’ 19-12 win over the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, June 2.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from playoff contention

The First Overall Draft Pick is OURS!#GoBoats pic.twitter.com/mSdL3cgz8q — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) June 3, 2024

Troy Williams — Quarterback – Memphis Showboats (2-8)

The former Utah quarterback and the Showboats beat the Houston Roughnecks, 19-12, on Sunday, June 2.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from playoff contention

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (7-3)

The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Michigan’s 20-19 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 1.

Next Game: USFL Conference Championship @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m. (MT) on ESPN and ABC

Mika Tafua — Defensive End — Michigan Panthers (7-3)

The former Utah defensive lineman had two tackles in Michigan’s 20-19 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 1.

Next Game: USFL Conference Championship @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m. (MT) on ESPN and ABC

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks (7-3)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in St. Louis’ 13-12 win over the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, June 1.

Next Game: XFL Conference Championship vs. San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, June 9 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX

🗣️ ST. LOUIS LET’S PACK THE DOME NEXT WEEK! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/y2eWbvHstk — St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) June 1, 2024

Former BYU Cougars

Tomasi Laulile — Defensive Tackle – Arlington Renegades (3-7)

The former BYU defensive lineman and the Renegades beat the D.C. Defenders, 32-31, on Sunday, June 2.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from playoff contention

ENDING THE SEASON WITH A W 😤 pic.twitter.com/4AyBKQJSby — Arlington Renegades (@XFLRenegades) June 2, 2024

Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (7-3)

The former BYU defensive back had one tackle and one pass breakup in Michigan’s 20-19 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 1.

Next Game: USFL Conference Championship @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m. (MT) on ESPN and ABC

Samson Nacua – Wide Receiver – Michigan Panthers (7-3)

The former BYU wide receiver was targeted once in Michigan’s 20-19 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 1. Nacua also had one tackle.

Next Game: USFL Conference Championship @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m. (MT) on ESPN and ABC

Former Utah State Aggies

Siaosi Mariner – Wide Receiver – Michigan Panthers (7-3)

The former USU wide receiver had seven receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown in Michigan’s 20-19 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 1.

Next Game: USFL Conference Championship @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m. (MT) on ESPN and ABC

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Houston Roughnecks (1-9)

The former Weber State defensive lineman and the Roughnecks suffered a 19-12 loss to the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, June 2.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from playoff contention

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers (7-3)

The former Southern Utah punter punted five times with an average of 49.0 yards per kick in Michigan’s 20-19 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 1.

Next Game: USFL Conference Championship @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m. (MT) on ESPN and ABC

Former High School Standouts

Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Houston Roughnecks (1-9)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Roughnecks suffered a 19-12 loss to the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, June 2.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from playoff contention

2024 UFL Teams & Stadiums

USFL Conference

Birmingham Stallions – Protective Stadium

Houston Roughnecks – Rice Stadium

Memphis Showboats – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Michigan Panthers – Ford Field

XFL Conference

Arlington Renegades – Choctaw Stadium

D.C Defenders – Audi Field

San Antonio Brahmas – The Alamodome

St. Louis Battlehawks – The Dome at America’s Center

