‘Tough like Trayden’: Community is praying for 9-year-old hit by car

SALT LAKE CITY – One Utah family waits and prays for their 9-year-old to wake up after he was hit by a car while riding his bike.

Tiffany Vendela hasn’t left her son’s side since the accident on Wednesday.

“He’s a sweet kid with a loving heart and he loves his friends,” Vendela said. “And I hope to get that Trayden back.”

Trayden was out riding his bike in their Huntsville neighborhood with Vendela and his two other siblings.

There were no cars around, yet when they rounded a blind corner, two teenagers drove around, hitting Trayden head-on.

“My youngest one saw it and my oldest and I heard it,” Vendela said.

A helmet made the difference

If Trayden had not been wearing a helmet, Vendela said he wouldn’t have survived.

“I was a nag and it paid off, so please put helmets on your child with everything,” Vendela said.

Trayden was life-flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital. They now wait for him to recover enough to end his medical coma – a wait Vendela is all too familiar with.

“This is not, unfortunately, new to me,” Vendela said.

Her husband was wounded in Iraq, losing both of his legs.

“I’ve kind of gone through this and knowing that you have your ups and your downs, and you just have to know that God is good,” Vendela said.

That calmness about her, Vendela said comes from her belief in Jesus Christ.

“Whatever the outcome may be, whether it’s what I want it to be or whether it’s something a little different, I know that we’ll be OK,” said Vendela.

Trayden has woken up once since the accident on Wednesday. He gave a hand squeeze to his loved ones, which encouraged Vendela.

Doctors are slowly weaning Trayden off sedation so that when he wakes up, they can do an MRI and get a feel for what his recovery will look like.

The community has set up a GoFundMe account. To follow his progress, click here.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.