2025 College Football Hall Of Fame Ballot Features Utah Football Legends Eric Weddle, Urban Meyer

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2025 College Football HOF ballot has been released and it features two familiar names to Utah football fans.

Former safety Eric Weddle and former head coach Urban Meyer can be voted on to make the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class among 77 total players and nine coaches.

Weddle and Meyer were both key players in changing the trajectory of not only Utah football, but college football as participants of the “Original BCS Busters”. Quarterback Alex Smith recently made the CFBHOF in 2024.

‘Original BCS Busters’ Have Shot At College Football Hall of Fame

Led by head football coach Urban Meyer at the time, Eric Weddle became a force in college football after not receiving much attention out of high school.

Both Meyer and Weddle were key contributors to the Utes’ first undefeated season in 2004 that led to Utah’s first-ever New Years Six Bowl appearance in 2005. Utah finished that season 12-0 and earned the moniker the “Original BCS Busters” after Hawaii, Boise State, and TCU followed after them creating their own havoc to a system meant to keep them out.

Weddle played for the Utes two more seasons after going undefeated in 2004 before eventually being picked up by the San Diego Chargers in the 2nd round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

Weddle went on to show great tenacity during his NFL career that finished up with a Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams. Just weeks before the Rams played in the Super Bowl, Weddle was at home, enjoying retirement when he received the call to return and be part of L.A.’s championship efforts.

Meyer on the other hand went on to have great success at Florida and Ohio State after the 2004 season, earning three National Titles between each stop.

These days Meyer serves as an analyst for Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff after taking an unsuccessful shot at being an NFL head coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Both Weddle and Meyer are still actively involved with the Utes to this day.

