SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024-25 Runnin’ Utes are beginning to take shape after looking like the wheels were coming off just a few weeks prior.

Craig Smith and crew picked up another big transfer commitment, this time from former San Francisco forward Mike Sharavjamts.

Sharavjamts comes to the Utes as a four-star transfer prospect, making him the third four-star pickup for Smith in this class.

More About Utah Commit Mike Sharavjamts

Sharavjamts started his collegiate journey at Dayton before transferring to San Francisco for the 2023-24 season.

During his freshman year, Sharavjamts accounted for 5.6 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game playing around 23 minutes per game in 32 games played.

As a sophomore, Sharavjamts played in 34 games last season and averaged 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in about 25 minutes per game.

From freshman year to sophomore year Sharavjamts improved his three-point shooting from 31% to 36% with more room to grow.

Sharavjamts brings an interesting combination of size and athleticism that makes him a very versatile pickup for the Utes that can be used in several different spots depending on needs.

Utah beat out the likes of Cal, St. Mary’s, and Kansas State among others for Sharavjamts services in the 2024-25 college basketball season.

As the Runnin’ Utes’ sixth pickup of the class, Sharavjamts brings with him two years of eligibility along with a redshirt year if needed.

Sharavjamts joins fellow transfers Keanu Dawes, Mason Madsen, Zach Keller, Miro Little, and Ezra Ausar for Utah’s upcoming inaugural season in the Big 12 conference.

Utah is down to three scholarship spots to fill along with one more assistant coaching job.

Utah Basketball Picks Up Commitment From Mike Sharavjamts