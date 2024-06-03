BYU Basketball Hires Will Voigt As Assistant Coach

On the Site:
Jun 3, 2024, 12:00 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young continues to assemble his coaching staff.

Young is going to hire Will Voigt as his lead assistant coach.

Voigt is the third assistant on Young’s bench. He joins a staff with fellow assistants Brandon Dunson and Chris Burgess. BYU also hired Doug Stewart for a Chief of Staff position.

The hire of Voigt leaves BYU basketball with two spots remaining on the bench. BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said last week at the Big 12 Spring Business meetings the hires would be completed “in the coming days.”

BYU Basketball will hire Will Voigt as an Assistant Coach

Will Voigt comes to BYU after spending the past season as the head coach of the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League. He had a record of 20-14 this past season with the G-League’s Spurs.

Voigt was also the head coach of the Bakersfield Jam (now the Motor City Cruise) from 2009 to 2014.

He’s still the winningest coach in the Cruise’s franchise history with 134 wins.

During that stretch in Bakersfield, Voigt coached against Kevin Young, who was the head coach of the Utah Flash and Iowa Energy.

Voigt has also been the head coach of the Angola National Team, where he helped the team qualify for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

