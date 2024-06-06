On the Site:
OLYMPICS

Get in the Games with Casey Scott and the Utah Badminton Association

Jun 6, 2024, 1:59 PM

Casey Scott's Profile Picture

BY TYSON JACKSON


KSLTV.com

For this segment of Get in the Games, Casey Scott got to check out the sport of badminton with the Utah Badminton Association. Get in the Games is a segment where every Tuesday leading up to the Summer Olympics, we will check out a different Olympic sport and find out how you can get involved in that sport here in Utah.

The Utah Badminton Association gave Casey a firsthand look at just how intense this sport can actually be. Badminton is a high-speed, high-agility sport where at the professional level, the shuttlecock can fly across the court at 200 mph!

If you’re interested in checking out badminton for yourself, the UBA is an excellent resource to help you get started. They were founded in 2014 and have been helping Utahns get involved with badminton ever since. Even if you’re a beginner, the UBA has an eight-week training program available to help you get started!

Share your story: Do you have a local story, business, fundraiser or a community highlight you’d like Casey to visit? Submit your ideas to Tyson at tjackson@bonneville.com and Casey could visit you next!

