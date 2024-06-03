LEHI — One man is in critical condition, and another man is in custody following a road rage fight in Lehi.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on June 2, at 1:45 p.m. Lehi Police Department was informed of an unconscious man in the road near 1300 West Main Street.

The 38-year-old man was located and flown to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers investigated and discovered another man, John Williams, had followed the victim eastbound on Main Street and confronted the man near 1300 West. According to witnesses, the road rage began over the victim “cutting-off and brake checking” Williams as they traveled eastbound.

The two drove into a neighborhood when Williams and the victim both got out of their cars, and a “physical altercation occurred.”

Based on video footage and witness statements, police said both men exchanged punches. The victim was knocked unconscious, causing him to fall onto the roadway. Williams did not sustain physical injuries in the fight.

Williams was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault; formal charges may be filed by a prosecutor.

“The investigation is ongoing and Lehi City Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and assist in putting together the events that led to this tragedy,” a release from the Lehi Police Department stated. “Considering this incident, Lehi City Police are reminding all drivers to remain calm and composed on the roads. Aggressive driving and road rage can lead to dangerous and potentially deadly outcomes. Police will be increasing patrols and monitoring in hopes of preventing such incidents.”