Woman injured by falling slab of rock at Bridal Veil Falls

PROVO CANYON — A woman was injured at Bridal Veil Falls when a rock rolled down and hit her.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. a slab of rock broke loose, rolling down the mountainside and hitting the woman. Officials said the rock was approximately 24 inches wide and two to three inches deep.

The woman was transported to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

