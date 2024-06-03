Trademarks Filed For Multiple ‘Utah Hockey Club’ Logos

SALT LAKE CITY – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office received multiple trademark applications with logos with the words “Utah Hockey Club.”

According to the USPTO, the applications were filed by Uyte, LLC on June 1.

One of the logos leaked on social media in late May.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Ireland (@kyleirelandksl)

Uyte, LLC is the same owner of trademark applications for nicknames potentially related to Utah’s NHL team that were filed in April. Some of Uyte, LLC’s previous trademark applications were for names including Utah Ice, Utah Mountaineers, Utah Glaciers, Utah Freeze, Utah Hive, Utah Outlaws, Utah Swarm, Utah Squall, Utah Fury, Utah Blast, Utah Frost, Utah Canyons, Utah Powder, Utah Venom, Utah Yetis, Utah Caribou, Utah Black Diamonds, Utah Blizzard, Utah Mammoth, Utah HC, and Utah Hockey Club.

If you were to name Utah’s team, which would you go with? 💭 pic.twitter.com/gTnMmGSDdy — NHL (@NHL) May 9, 2024

20 of those nicknames align with the survey released to fans to help choose Utah’s NHL team name on May 8. The only name among the trademark applications that wasn’t on the survey was “Utah Hockey Club.” SEG’s survey closed on May 22.

Hours before SEG hosted fans and Utah’s NHL team for a welcome party at the Delta Center in April, owner Ryan Smith posted a Utah NHL logo on X. The graphic featured the name “Utah” and “Est. 2024” alongside the NHL’s logo.

Black, white, and baby blue were the colors of the logo posted by Smith and the same ones found on the trademark applications filed on the first day of June.

Last week, I told our NHL players why they’ll love Utah. Today, they’re here to see for themselves. Come to the Delta Center at 4pm today to help us welcome our new team to Utah! Free JDawgs, incredible giveaways, and get to know the players. Big things ahead! pic.twitter.com/dXx6nc4AI5 — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) April 24, 2024

Multiple logo designs were filed with the USPTO. One design features an outline of the state of Utah, another is a circular logo, and one has lines separating the words “Utah” and “Hockey Club.” Each logo had multiple variations.

Utah’s NHL team nickname finalists

In late May, Smith confirmed two of the potential team nicknames for Utah’s NHL franchise during an impromptu appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“How far along are we on the team name thing?” McAfee asked.

“We’re coming. We’re coming,” Smith shared. “We’ve got our four. I think you know Mammoth’s up there. I think Yeti’s up there. I think a couple others are up there. It should be good.

One of McAfee’s co-hosts, Anthony “Tone Digz” DiGuilio, asked Smith, “What about Black Diamonds?” Smith didn’t respond to the question or reveal the two other potential nicknames.

In KSL Sports’ unofficial nickname poll, Utah Yeti was the running away winner with 32.4 percent of the vote.

“Utah’s NHL team is a community asset, and we want to make sure that the community has a say in what the name is,” SEG chairman and governor of Utah’s NHL team Ryan Smith said in a statement. “Utah has shown up for this team from the moment the NHL awarded us the franchise…it is only fitting that our fans get the rare opportunity to help name the team they’ll be cheering for.”

Smith previously announced that the team would be called “Utah” rather than “Salt Lake City” or “Salt Lake.” The team will sport “Utah” on its sweaters during Year 1 as a franchise.

During the next year, SEG will work with Doubleday & Cartwright, an acclaimed creative consultancy and design studio, to create the team’s logo, mascot, colors, and other branding elements.

SEG said it will unveil the name and branding before the 2025-26 season.

