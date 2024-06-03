Woman who police say beat roommate to death in Sandy, charged with murder
Jun 3, 2024, 2:36 PM
(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)
SANDY — A woman has been charged with murder for the death of her roommate at the Medically Vulnerable People Shelter in Sandy City.
According to a release from the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office, murder charges were filed against Laura Darlene Northrup for the alleged murder of Stephanie Lynn Haskett-Carrasco.
Northrup was charged with one count of murder, a first-degree felony, and one count of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
“The MVP shelter is a place for those in a medically compromised state to find safety and solitude. This violent act has shaken the community, and our hearts go out to the loved ones of Ms. Haskett-Carrasco,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said. “We appreciate the detectives with the Sandy City Police Department for their efforts. All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”