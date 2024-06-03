Woman who police say beat roommate to death in Sandy, charged with murder

SANDY — A woman has been charged with murder for the death of her roommate at the Medically Vulnerable People Shelter in Sandy City.

According to a release from the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office, murder charges were filed against Laura Darlene Northrup for the alleged murder of Stephanie Lynn Haskett-Carrasco.

Northrup was charged with one count of murder, a first-degree felony, and one count of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

Today, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced that charges have been filed against Laura Darlene Northrup for the alleged murder of her roommate, Stephanie Lynn Haskett-Carrasco.

On May 26, emergency officials were informed of an unresponsive person at the MVP shelter in Sandy. When authorities arrived, Haskett-Carrasco was found hidden underneath her bed.

“She had significant blunt-force trauma to her head and neck. During the search of the room, police found a metal can of Ensure nutrition powder with blood and hair on the bottom of it. There was also a red substance consistent with blood found on the in-room air conditioning unit and door frame,” a release from the SL County District Attorney’s office stated.

Northrup, Haskett-Carrasco and another individual were all roommates together at the shelter.

The release stated that it was previously reported to shelter staff that both Northrup and the victim had a strained relationship. The third roommate told police that Northrup and Haskett-Carrasco would “bicker” a lot.

“The MVP shelter is a place for those in a medically compromised state to find safety and solitude. This violent act has shaken the community, and our hearts go out to the loved ones of Ms. Haskett-Carrasco,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said. “We appreciate the detectives with the Sandy City Police Department for their efforts. All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”