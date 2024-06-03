On the Site:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Colorado man’s necklace helps him dodge a bullet

Jun 3, 2024, 2:28 PM | Updated: 2:28 pm

According to police in Commerce City, Colorado, a man who was shot at escaped with only a puncture ...

According to police in Commerce City, Colorado, a man who was shot at escaped with only a puncture wound thanks to his silver-colored necklace. (Commerce City Police Department via CNN Newsource)

(Commerce City Police Department via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SYDNEY BISHOP, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Many may consider their accessories necessary but for one Colorado man, his was, quite literally, a lifesaver.

According to police in Commerce City, Colorado, about 10 miles northeast of Denver, a man who was shot at escaped with only a puncture wound thanks to his silver-colored necklace.

The victim has not been identified but according to the police department, his 10-milimeter-wide chain was able to blunt the force of a .22 caliber bullet and prevent it from causing further damage.

The bullet was fired during an argument and would have ended up in the victim’s neck had it not instead become lodged in the chain he was wearing, police said.

The person suspected of firing the bullet has been arrested and faces attempted homicide charges, the post said.

While the chain has been colloquially referred to as silver, the police department isn’t sure.

“We don’t know what kind of metal this is, but it’s likely not pure silver,” they wrote. “We looked it up … and silver is soft. So maybe think twice before you knock a knockoff. Just incredible.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A home burns during the Corral Fire at Bernard and Stearman roads, west of Tracy, Calif., Saturday,...

Melina Walling and John Antczak, The Associated Press

California firefighters make significant progress against wildfire east of San Francisco Bay

California's largest wildfire so far this year was significantly surrounded Monday after blackening a swath of hilly grasslands between San Francisco Bay and the Central Valley.

3 hours ago

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends UFC 302 at Prudential Center on June 01, 2024 in Newark,...

Jill Colvin, Will Weissert, and Meg Kinnard, Associated Press

Trump joins TikTok and calls it ‘an honor.’ As president he once tried to ban the video-sharing app

Donald Trump has joined TikTok, the video-sharing app he once tried to ban as president. He posted his first video from a UFC fight in New Jersey on Saturday night.

3 hours ago

Louisiana Capitol...

Associated Press

Louisiana lawmakers approve surgical castration option for those guilty of sex crimes against kids

A person found guilty of a sex crime against a child in Louisiana could soon be ordered to undergo surgical castration in addition to prison time.

4 hours ago

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - JUNE 03: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, joined by his his wi...

Claudia Lauer, Michael Kunzelman, Colleen Long and Randall Chase

Prospective jurors in Hunter Biden’s firearms case questioned on gun rights, addiction

Prospective jurors in the federal firearms case against Hunter Biden are being questioned on their thoughts about gun rights and addiction.

6 hours ago

FILE: NEWPORT BEACH, CA - APRIL 11: People are seen on the Balboa Peninsula Beach on April 11, 202...

Associated Press

Swimmer injured by shark attack on Southern California coast

A swimmer was seriously injured in a shark attack on the Southern California coast Sunday, prompting temporary beach closures, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Kilauea began erupting about 12:30 AM HST south of the caldera and north of the Koa'e fault system ...

Associated Press

Kilauea, Hawaii’s second-largest volcano, is erupting again

Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting early Monday in an area that last erupted a half-century ago.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Colorado man’s necklace helps him dodge a bullet