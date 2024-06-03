Motorcyclist killed Sunday in Provo Canyon crash

PROVO — A 31-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash south of Deer Creek Reservoir in Provo Canyon on Sunday, according to state troopers.

The man and another motorcyclist were traveling north on U.S. 189, several miles south of the reservoir in Wasatch County. At about 2:20 p.m., the driver of one of the motorcycles lost control “for an unknown reason” and struck the center median guard rail, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Traffic on northbound U.S. 189 was closed during investigation and cleanup. The man has not been identified.