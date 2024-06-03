On the Site:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

Red Cross encourages everyone to learn CPR

Jun 3, 2024, 3:21 PM | Updated: 3:28 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

MURRAY — Saving lives is not only for first responders. In fact, many may need to be a first responder sometime in their lifetime.

From June 1 through 7, The American Red Cross of Utah is recognizing the 17th anniversary of National CPR and AED Awareness Week, a period when Utahns are encouraged to take the steps to learn how to respond in emergencies.

The American Red Cross said more than three out of four cardiac arrests happen at home or at work. In situations where seconds count, so do these high-stress situations, which often occur around people you love.

It is the moment when time seems to stand still that knowing what action to take could save a life.

“We still have those that we know that we love, that if there’s an emergency that happens, oftentimes we are going to be that one that they’re gonna rely on,” said Benjamin Donner, American Red Cross Executive Director, Central and Southern Utah Chapter.

Water safety tips as summer swim season approaches

This week marks the middle of National CPR and AED Awareness Week. Donner is encouraging Utahns to have at least one person in their household trained in CPR or Hands-Only CPR and how to use an AED.

“In that moment, we could keep that blood circulating while that help is coming,” he said.

Donner said that in times of need, the best thing to do in an emergency situation – along with one’s knowledge – is to call 9-1-1 and hit the speakerphone.

“Paramedics aren’t there yet. CPR is happening right in the middle of the road, but that calming voice walking you through what to do, how to do it; it’s perfect,” Donner said.

He said the Hands-Only CPR classes take only about a half hour, with the more thorough classes going up to around four hours. You can learn more about how to sign up or look for classes here at its website or download the app.

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

An aircraft that landed in Houston from Vancouver, Canada, on May 31, 2024, will be deep cleaned af...

Rebekah Riess, CNN

United Airlines plane to undergo deep cleaning after several passengers report feeling sick on Vancouver-to-Houston flight

A United Airlines plane that departed from Vancouver, Canada, was removed from service to undergo a deep cleaning after several passengers who had been on the same cruise ship reported feeling unwell on the Houston-bound flight, according to the airline.

2 days ago

FILE: Bats are the leading cause of rabies deaths in people in the United States. Rabid bats have b...

Carlysle Price

Utah confirms first rabid bat of the season, how to avoid rabies

Utah public health officials have reported that a bat found earlier this month has tested positive for rabies. Here are some tips to avoid getting the disease.

4 days ago

We're all guilty of slouching in our chairs. But did you know poor posture can cause serious health...

Emma Benson

Straightening up: How your posture affects your health

We're all guilty of slouching in our chairs. But did you know poor posture can cause serious health issues?

12 days ago

FILE: Marijuana plants are grown at Essence Vegas' 54,000-square-foot marijuana cultivation facilit...

Carla K. Johnson, AP Medical Writer

Daily marijuana use outpaces daily drinking in the US, a new study says

Millions of people in the U.S. report using marijuana daily or nearly every day, and those people now outnumber those who say they are daily or nearly-daily drinkers of alcohol.

12 days ago

A special humanitarian medical mission is underway in the Kingdom of Morocco involving 82 soldiers ...

Shara Park

Utah National Guard soldiers on humanitarian medical mission to Morocco

A special humanitarian medical mission is underway in the Kingdom of Morocco involving 82 soldiers from the Utah National Guard.

14 days ago

The first FDA-approved pill to treat postpartum depression was approved a few months ago, and it's ...

Jessica Guay, CNN

New hope for moms with postpartum depression

The first FDA-approved pill to treat postpartum depression was approved a few months ago, and it's already helping moms in the Pittsburgh area.

16 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Red Cross encourages everyone to learn CPR