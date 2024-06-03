Red Cross encourages everyone to learn CPR

MURRAY — Saving lives is not only for first responders. In fact, many may need to be a first responder sometime in their lifetime.

From June 1 through 7, The American Red Cross of Utah is recognizing the 17th anniversary of National CPR and AED Awareness Week, a period when Utahns are encouraged to take the steps to learn how to respond in emergencies.

The American Red Cross said more than three out of four cardiac arrests happen at home or at work. In situations where seconds count, so do these high-stress situations, which often occur around people you love.

It is the moment when time seems to stand still that knowing what action to take could save a life.

“We still have those that we know that we love, that if there’s an emergency that happens, oftentimes we are going to be that one that they’re gonna rely on,” said Benjamin Donner, American Red Cross Executive Director, Central and Southern Utah Chapter.

This week marks the middle of National CPR and AED Awareness Week. Donner is encouraging Utahns to have at least one person in their household trained in CPR or Hands-Only CPR and how to use an AED.

“In that moment, we could keep that blood circulating while that help is coming,” he said.

Donner said that in times of need, the best thing to do in an emergency situation – along with one’s knowledge – is to call 9-1-1 and hit the speakerphone.

“Paramedics aren’t there yet. CPR is happening right in the middle of the road, but that calming voice walking you through what to do, how to do it; it’s perfect,” Donner said.

He said the Hands-Only CPR classes take only about a half hour, with the more thorough classes going up to around four hours. You can learn more about how to sign up or look for classes here at its website or download the app.