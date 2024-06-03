On the Site:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Search and Rescue warns of ‘unfortunate pattern’ of injuries from cliff-jumping in Utah

Jun 3, 2024, 5:01 PM

(Grand County Sheriff's Search and Rescue)...

(Grand County Sheriff's Search and Rescue)

(Grand County Sheriff's Search and Rescue)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


Digital Reporter

GRAND COUNTY  — The Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue is warning people of an “unfortunate pattern” of injuries from cliff-jumping.

A social media post from the organization stated, “We’re beginning to see an unfortunate pattern play out around this time of year. Since 2020, Memorial Day weekend has coincided with multiple accidents and injuries resulting from cliff-jumping at the waterfall in the north fork of Mill Creek, better known as Left Hand.”

Just last week,  multiple agencies including Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded to four cliff-jumping incidents at the Left Hand waterfall. One of those incidents resulted in injuries to two individuals.

Recently on June 2, two men were transported to the hospital with injuries from cliff jumping at Toquerville Falls, another waterfall in Utah.

Two men rushed to hospital after jumping off Toquerville Falls, sustaining injuries

Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue explained in a post that in the summer of 2020, search and rescue responded to nine injuries in nine days around Memorial Day. As a  result of that, search and rescue and the Bureau of Land Management installed warning signs along the trail to Left Hand and near the waterfall. Despite the signs warning of the hazards of cliff-jumping into shallow pools, many people still jump in resulting in broken bones and other serious injuries.

“We would like to ask everyone to help us spread the word. While swimming in the creek is a refreshing break from the heat, please discourage others from visiting Left Hand to cliff jump. The depth of the pool below the waterfall changes constantly with the flow of the creek,” the post stated. “Jumping from above the pool is a calculated risk that can lead to life-altering injury. It’s simply not a smart thing to do.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

Mary Culbertson

Man, 19, found guilty of murder after 2022 shooting at Airbnb house party

Daniel Martinez was convicted of first-degree aggravated murder after shooting and killing two people at an Airbnb house party.

32 minutes ago

One of the hot spots for search and rescue crews is Bridal Veil Falls up Provo Canyon. (Dan Rascon,...

Eliza Pace

Woman injured by falling slab of rock at Bridal Veil Falls

A woman was injured at Bridal Veil Falls when a rock rolled down and hit her.

58 minutes ago

A person preforming CPR on a test dummy....

Karah Brackin

Red Cross encourages everyone to learn CPR

It's the 17th anniversary of National CPR and AED Awareness Week, and the American Red Cross wants everyone to be prepared for the worst.

2 hours ago

cars stopped on a road...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Motorcyclist killed Sunday in Provo Canyon crash

A 31-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash south of Deer Creek Reservoir in Provo Canyon on Sunday, according to state troopers.

2 hours ago

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)...

Eliza Pace

Woman who police say beat roommate to death in Sandy, charged with murder

A woman has been charged with murder for the death of her roommate at the Medically Vulnerable People Shelter in Sandy City. 

3 hours ago

Chad Daybell in a courtroom in a blue checkered shirt and solid yellow tie...

Dakin Andone, CNN

What to know about Idaho’s death penalty after Chad Daybell was sentenced to death

Chad Daybell was sentenced to death for the murders of his wife and his second wife’s two children this weekend, but when and whether he will be executed remains a wide open question.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Search and Rescue warns of ‘unfortunate pattern’ of injuries from cliff-jumping in Utah