Search and Rescue warns of ‘unfortunate pattern’ of injuries from cliff-jumping in Utah

GRAND COUNTY — The Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue is warning people of an “unfortunate pattern” of injuries from cliff-jumping.

A social media post from the organization stated, “We’re beginning to see an unfortunate pattern play out around this time of year. Since 2020, Memorial Day weekend has coincided with multiple accidents and injuries resulting from cliff-jumping at the waterfall in the north fork of Mill Creek, better known as Left Hand.”

Just last week, multiple agencies including Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded to four cliff-jumping incidents at the Left Hand waterfall. One of those incidents resulted in injuries to two individuals.

Recently on June 2, two men were transported to the hospital with injuries from cliff jumping at Toquerville Falls, another waterfall in Utah.

Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue explained in a post that in the summer of 2020, search and rescue responded to nine injuries in nine days around Memorial Day. As a result of that, search and rescue and the Bureau of Land Management installed warning signs along the trail to Left Hand and near the waterfall. Despite the signs warning of the hazards of cliff-jumping into shallow pools, many people still jump in resulting in broken bones and other serious injuries.

“We would like to ask everyone to help us spread the word. While swimming in the creek is a refreshing break from the heat, please discourage others from visiting Left Hand to cliff jump. The depth of the pool below the waterfall changes constantly with the flow of the creek,” the post stated. “Jumping from above the pool is a calculated risk that can lead to life-altering injury. It’s simply not a smart thing to do.”