Former Ute, Jazz Coach Johnnie Bryant To Interview For Cavs Job

SALT LAKE CITY – Former University of Utah guard and Utah Jazz assistant coach Johnnie Bryant is set to interview for the Cleveland Cavaliers head coaching vacancy.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on social media.

“ESPN Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers have received permission to interview two more head coaching candidates: Knicks associate HC Johnnie Bryant and the Heat’s top assistant Chris Quinn,” Wojnarowski wrote.

ESPN Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers have received permission to interview two more head coaching candidates: Knicks associate HC Johnnie Bryant and the Heat’s top assistant Chris Quinn. https://t.co/eRguUX003m — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 31, 2024

Johnnie Bryant To Interview For Cavaliers Job

The Cavaliers are in need of a new coach after dismissing JB Bickerstaff in May after five seasons with the team.

Cleveland was eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs after finishing the season with a 48-34 record.

Despite the team improving each of his five seasons in Cleveland, the relationship between Bickerstaff and former Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell had reportedly deteriorated over the last two years.

It’s been a rough 24 hours for Donovan Mitchell and the @cavs. After getting eliminated from the playoffs, Mitchell took to social media to deny a report that he’s frustrated with his Cleveland teammates. https://t.co/TRU4lHMrST — KSL Sports (@kslsports) May 16, 2024

Related: Donovan Mitchell Mum On Extension Talks With Cavaliers

Bryant coached Mitchell in Utah between 2017 and 2020 before accepting a job with the New York Knicks under Tom Thibodeau.

The former University of Utah guard joined the Jazz in 2012 as a player development assistant before being named an assistant coach in 2014.

Prior to joining the organization, Bryant worked with former Jazzmen Paul Millsap and C.J. Miles.

The Cavaliers are also interviewing Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, New Orleans assistant James Borrego, Miami assistant Chris Quinn, and Minnesota assistant Micah Nori for the open job.

Follow @benshoops