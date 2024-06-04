The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

This article about ballet tickets is sponsored by Ballet West.

Extraordinary Growth for the Company

As its 60th anniversary season comes to a close, Ballet West has experienced record-breaking attendance with Swan Lake becoming the highest-grossing non-Nutcracker production in company history, and the 2023 Nutcracker becoming the highest grossing run in company history—for the third year in a row.

In a time when many arts organizations are struggling, Ballet West, as the ninth largest ballet company in the country, is thriving with sold-out performances for nearly every show of this season’s Dracula, Nutcracker, and Swan Lake.

It’s becoming harder to access tickets, especially for the ever-popular Nutcracker, which celebrates 80 years this year as America’s First Nutcracker, and a recent bill by the Utah legislature designating it as a Living Historic Landmark.

One of Utah’s Cultural Treasures

“Long noted as one of Utah’s cultural treasures, Ballet West has become one of America’s most highly-regarded ballet companies,” said Ballet West Executive Director Michael Scolamiero. “With artistry that rivals that of other national and international companies, Ballet West’s role is that of a cultural ambassador, bringing programs by leading choreographers to audiences worldwide.”

Under the direction of Artistic Director Adam Sklute, now in his 18th year, Ballet West is at the forefront for exclusive productions. When the Company performed the Utah Premiere of William Forsythe’s Blake Works I this season, it was only the third company given permission to produce the work. Originally presented by the Paris Opera Ballet in 2016, only the top artist athletes can perform the work because of the speed dancers must have to meet the work’s demands.

Last season, Ballet West also presented Bronislava Nijinska’s Les Noces, rarely performed because of its massive size and scope. The New York Times said of Ballet West’s revival, “With a cast of almost 40 dancers and a complex musical score by Stravinsky, it is a heavy lift for many American ballet companies.”

Buy Early: Secure Tickets Before They Sell Out

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, to the tune of over 70,000 attendees this season, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure the tickets they want. The best way to guarantee seats is to subscribe to the season, which starts at just $156, just $32 per ballet.

Subscribers enjoy exclusive benefits, including free ticket exchanges, discounts of up to 40% off single-ticket prices, priority seating, and first access to purchase additional tickets to The Nutcracker. Single tickets, if available, will go on sale Sept. 3, with a Ballet West Member presale the week prior. Visit BalletWest.org for more information.

Upcoming Season: What You Need to Know

In its 2024-25 season, Ballet West will be only the fourth company invited to present the new full-length ballet telling of Jekyll & Hyde, just in time for Halloween. Cinderella also returns with new sets and costumes and the ever-popular Nutcracker, the iconic masterpiece that has defined generations, all started when Ballet West’s founder, Willam Christensen choreographed the first full-length version in the U.S. 80 years ago. The Ballet West Orchestra also provides live music for the season, under the direction of Music Director Jared Oaks.

“Our upcoming season is filled with phenomenal music, showcasing some of the most vibrant and diverse programming Ballet West has ever had, featuring the brilliant work of some of the world’s most sought choreographers,” said Sklute. “From the intense theatricality of Jekyll & Hyde to the glorious magic of Cinderella, the unique visions of renowned choreographers in our Pictures at an Exhibition program and the explosive dynamics of The Rite of Spring. We really are offering something for everyone.”

