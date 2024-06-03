On the Site:
NBA Announces Times For Two-Day Draft Coverage

Jun 3, 2024, 4:15 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA has announced the start times and schedule of the two-day 2024 draft.

For the first time the two-round draft will be held over a two-day period beginning on Wednesday, June 26, and concluding on Thursday, June 27.

Related: Jazz Drop Two Spots In Draft Lottery

NBA Draft To Be Held Over Two Days

The first round of the NBA Draft will begin at 6 PM MST at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The first 30 picks will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

The second round of the draft will begin at 2 PM MST at the ESPN Seaport District Studios in New York and will air only on ESPN.

Team front offices had requested that the league separate the draft into two separate days to provide a bigger window to prepare for the second round.

Previously, teams had five minutes to make picks in the first round and only two minutes to make their selection in the second round, making it difficult to facilitate trades.

This year teams will have a full night to prepare for the second round, and a total of four minutes to make their picks in the second round when they are on the clock.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

