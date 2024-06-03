NBA Announces Times For Two-Day Draft Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA has announced the start times and schedule of the two-day 2024 draft.

For the first time the two-round draft will be held over a two-day period beginning on Wednesday, June 26, and concluding on Thursday, June 27.

NBA Draft To Be Held Over Two Days

The first round of the NBA Draft will begin at 6 PM MST at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The first 30 picks will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

The second round of the draft will begin at 2 PM MST at the ESPN Seaport District Studios in New York and will air only on ESPN.

ABC and ESPN will broadcast the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft presented by State Farm on Wednesday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The second round will air on Thursday, June 27 beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/gi2L2xJgYx — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 3, 2024

Team front offices had requested that the league separate the draft into two separate days to provide a bigger window to prepare for the second round.

Previously, teams had five minutes to make picks in the first round and only two minutes to make their selection in the second round, making it difficult to facilitate trades.

This year teams will have a full night to prepare for the second round, and a total of four minutes to make their picks in the second round when they are on the clock.

