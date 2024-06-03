On the Site:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

FOOD & RECIPES

Recipe: Chef Jeff Jackson’s Honey Lime Chili Chicken Rice Bowls

Jun 3, 2024, 5:22 PM

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Chef Jeff Jackson with Smith’s Marketplace brought a sweet and spicy dinner to the KSL News studio Monday, to show how a delicious weeknight meal can easily be achieved in 30 minutes.

Honey Lime Chili Chicken Rice Bowls

Ingredients:

For the Chicken:                                                                        For the vinaigrette:

1 ½ -2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken thighs                            1/3 c. salsa verde

2 tbsp. olive oil                                                                                ¼ c. olive oil

1 tbsp. honey                                                                                    2 tbsp. honey

1 tbsp. minced garlic                                                                    ¼ c. lime juice

1 tbsp. chili crisp                                                                            salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper

1 sliced bell pepper

1 sliced onion

4 c. cooked rice

1pint cherry tomatoes, halved

Sliced avocado, sour cream, cilantro, and lime wedges for garnish

Directions

  1. Heat your oven to 425. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.  In a large mixing bowl, add the chicken, oil, honey, garlic, chili crisp, cumin, salt, pepper, bell pepper, and onion.  Toss to combine.  Add the mixture to the sheet pan and spread everything out evenly.  Place the pan in the oven on the top rack and let it roast for 20-25 minutes, or until everything begins to char and the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees.
  2. Add the ingredients for the vinaigrette to a blender and blend until smooth.
  3. Slice the chicken into strips and then build the bowls by starting with some rice, then add some chicken, peppers and onions, tomatoes, avocadoes, a dollop of sour cream, a little cilantro and a lime wedge. Drizzle the entire thing with some of the vinaigrette.  Serve and enjoy!

KSL 5 TV Live

Food & Recipes

Zach Lemann, curator of animal collections for the Audubon Insectarium, prepares cicadas for eating...

Kevin McGill, Associated Press

Would you like a cicada salad? The monstrous little noisemakers descend on a New Orleans menu

They may look like little monsters. And their seemingly endless racket may be a nuisance. But as parts of the nation prepare for the emergence of trillions of noisy cicadas, bug experts say the little creatures can also be a tasty snack.

2 months ago

Chef Jeff Jackson's cheesy chorizo empanadas. (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

Recipe: Smith’s chef Jeff Jackson’s Cheesy Chorizo Empanadas

Chef Jeff joins KSL TV to showcase his recipe for cheesy chorizo empanadas.

2 months ago

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson developed a recipe for Lasagna Nachos he shared live from the KSL TV stud...

KSL TV

Recipe: Smith’s chef Jeff Jackson’s lasagna nachos

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson shares a recipe live in the KSL TV studio for lasagna nachos.

2 months ago

Community Action Services is Utah's second largest food bank, and it has seen a 65% increase in dem...

Dan Rascon

Second largest food bank in Utah sees 65% increase in demand, donations needed

One of Utah's largest food banks is in dire need after demand for their services increased and they're now left with only a month's worth of supply.

4 months ago

Gourmandise's selection of desserts featured on their Thanksgiving holiday menu, available for take...

Mary Culbertson

Five of the most unique Thanksgiving specials in Salt Lake

The most unique Thanksgiving food in Salt Lake listed, linked, and featured for browsing and ordering pleasure.

7 months ago

Taco Bell has won its fight over the “Taco Tuesday” trademark in all 50 states....

Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Taco Bell’s battle to free the ‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark is officially over

Taco Bell has won its fight over the “Taco Tuesday” trademark in all 50 states now that lone holdout — a restaurant in New Jersey — has “parted ways” with the term.

7 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Recipe: Chef Jeff Jackson’s Honey Lime Chili Chicken Rice Bowls