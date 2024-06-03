Recipe: Chef Jeff Jackson’s Honey Lime Chili Chicken Rice Bowls

SALT LAKE CITY — Chef Jeff Jackson with Smith’s Marketplace brought a sweet and spicy dinner to the KSL News studio Monday, to show how a delicious weeknight meal can easily be achieved in 30 minutes.

Honey Lime Chili Chicken Rice Bowls

Ingredients:

For the Chicken: For the vinaigrette:

1 ½ -2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken thighs 1/3 c. salsa verde

2 tbsp. olive oil ¼ c. olive oil

1 tbsp. honey 2 tbsp. honey

1 tbsp. minced garlic ¼ c. lime juice

1 tbsp. chili crisp salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper

1 sliced bell pepper

1 sliced onion

4 c. cooked rice

1pint cherry tomatoes, halved

Sliced avocado, sour cream, cilantro, and lime wedges for garnish

Directions

Heat your oven to 425. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl, add the chicken, oil, honey, garlic, chili crisp, cumin, salt, pepper, bell pepper, and onion. Toss to combine. Add the mixture to the sheet pan and spread everything out evenly. Place the pan in the oven on the top rack and let it roast for 20-25 minutes, or until everything begins to char and the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees. Add the ingredients for the vinaigrette to a blender and blend until smooth. Slice the chicken into strips and then build the bowls by starting with some rice, then add some chicken, peppers and onions, tomatoes, avocadoes, a dollop of sour cream, a little cilantro and a lime wedge. Drizzle the entire thing with some of the vinaigrette. Serve and enjoy!